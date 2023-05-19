The 2022-23 season is gradually coming to a wrap across the various leagues in Europe. With just a few matches left in the season, the battle for domestic titles, European Cup places, and relegation has intensified.

Some clubs have already confirmed their status as league winners while others are just a few points away from clinching their respective league titles. Napoli and FC Barcelona are confirmed champions in the Serie A and La Liga respectively.

As we head into another weekend of football action, we take a look at four clubs that can clinch their respective league titles this weekend.

#4 S.L. Benfica

SL Benfica could win their 38th Primeira Liga

Portuguese side S.L. Benfica could wrap up the Primeira Liga on Sunday, May 21st when they take on fourth-placed Sporting CP. The Portuguese side are currently atop the league table.

They have amassed 83 points from 32 games played so far, four points better than second-placed FC Porto with two games left in the season. A win for Roger Schmidt's side against Sporting CP will confirm them as champions of the Portuguese top flight.

Benfica could also be confirmed league winners before their game if FC Porto fails to beat Famalicao on Saturday, May 20th. They are the most successful club in Portugal. They have won the Primeira Liga a record 37 times.

However, their last league title triumph was in the 2018-19 season. They finished as runners-up in 2020, and third place in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

#3 Paris Saint Germain (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

PSG could retain the Ligue 1 this weekend if results play in their favor. The Parisians are atop the table with 81 points from 35 games played so far.

Closest to them is RC Lens who have pushed above their weight this season with 75 points also from 35 games. The Paris-based club plays Auxerre away from home, while Lens travels to face Lorient on Sunday, May 21st.

With just three games left in the season, PSG could win a second consecutive championship and their 11th overall if they defeat their opponents and Lens fails to pick up maximum points in their own fixture.

#2 Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga

The Bundesliga title race is set to go down the wire as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund go into the final two weeks of the season with just a point separating both teams.

The Bavarians lead the title race with 68 points while Dortmund are second with 67 points after 32 games played each. The race is poised to go down till the final match-day of the season, however, complacency from the Black and Yellows could hand Thomas Tuchel's side the title with a game to spare.

B/R Football @brfootball 1. Bayern—68 points

2. Dortmund—67 points



Two matchdays left to decide the Bundesliga title ⚔️ 1. Bayern—68 points2. Dortmund—67 pointsTwo matchdays left to decide the Bundesliga title ⚔️ https://t.co/9YqEdwzqQR

Bayern welcomes RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena on Saturday, May 20th, while Borussia Dortmund travels to Ausburg on Sunday, May 21st. The Bavarians will win the championship if they win at home and Edin Terzic's side drop points away from home.

They have a superior goal difference of 55 compared to Dortmund's 36.

#1 Manchester City

Manchester City will face Chelsea this weekend

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City are just one victory away from clinching their third consecutive league title. Thanks to second-placed Arsenal who lost 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion on matchday 36, the Cityzens will be crowned champions if they defeat Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday, May 21st.

The Athletic @TheAthletic Manchester City can clinch their fifth Premier League title in six years with a win at home against Chelsea next Sunday after Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Brighton. Manchester City can clinch their fifth Premier League title in six years with a win at home against Chelsea next Sunday after Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Brighton. https://t.co/91Jdh2da7W

Pep Guardiola's side have 85 points from 35 games played so far. They are four points above Arsenal who have played one match more (36).

If Arsenal loses to Nottingham Forest, City will automatically be champions. If the Gunners are held to a draw by Steve Copper's side, then a draw against Chelsea will be enough to seal the title for Manchester City.

The Manchester club are on course to winning a historic treble. They are also in the finals of the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Poll : 0 votes