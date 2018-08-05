4 clubs Paul Pogba could consider joining

On his days, the French wizard would outsmart everyone

French midfielder Paul Pogba is inarguably one of the best midfielders in the World Football. The Manchester United midfielder underwent a rather substandard season at Old Trafford in the previous campaign, but displayed sheer grit and anchored France's midfield in the World Cup along with N'Golo Kante.

Pogba, in the process, also drove France to the global triumph as they defeated Croatia in the final. He also scored a magnificent goal against Croatia in the final and was impressive throughout the tournament.

There is no denying that Pogba could, on his days, outsmart every other team in the World and help his side secure victories. However, his future at Manchester United is uncertain and the French World Cup winner is heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Pogba, obviously, has a slew of offers available on the table. The midfielder would be eager to rejuvenate his club football career, which has earned a negative slope after moving to Manchester United. Signing Pogba would at least a figure near £100m.

In this modern football, in this inflated market, £100m for Pogba is quite a fair amount. In this article, we take a look at four clubs Pogba could consider joining this summer if he leaves Manchester United.

#4 FC Barcelona

Iniesta has left FC Barcelona

Defending La Liga Champions and Spanish behemoths FC Barcelona have made few good signings this summer. The team clinched Copa del Ray and La Liga last season but suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League.

FC Barcelona are determined to go one better this time in the Champions League and clinch the elusive trophy that has been won by Real Madrid in the last three seasons.

However, FC Barcelona are yet to fill the void Iniesta's departure has made. The newcomers to the team are absolutely talented, but none are capable of replacing Iniesta.

In this scenario, Pogba could be a perfect replacement. Pogba's abilities were on display for France in the World Cup. He can ply his trade in various positions. In the World Cup, he contributed both defensively and offensively to the team.

However, FC Barcelona has signed Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich on 3-year-deal. Barca have Coutinho, Rakitic, Busquets and now Vidal in their midfield, so it sounds unlikely that Pogba would join, but he is heavily linked with the Catalan club.

More than a player, Iniesta was a leader at Barcelona. Pogba also has the necessary attributes needed to be the leader of the Catalan camp. He can exert confidence among his peers and exhort his teammates to fight back.

