Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 clubs Paul Pogba could consider joining

Shinoob Shinu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.11K   //    05 Aug 2018, 01:54 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
On his days, the French wizard would outsmart everyone

French midfielder Paul Pogba is inarguably one of the best midfielders in the World Football. The Manchester United midfielder underwent a rather substandard season at Old Trafford in the previous campaign, but displayed sheer grit and anchored France's midfield in the World Cup along with N'Golo Kante.

Pogba, in the process, also drove France to the global triumph as they defeated Croatia in the final. He also scored a magnificent goal against Croatia in the final and was impressive throughout the tournament.

There is no denying that Pogba could, on his days, outsmart every other team in the World and help his side secure victories. However, his future at Manchester United is uncertain and the French World Cup winner is heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Pogba, obviously, has a slew of offers available on the table. The midfielder would be eager to rejuvenate his club football career, which has earned a negative slope after moving to Manchester United. Signing Pogba would at least a figure near £100m.

In this modern football, in this inflated market, £100m for Pogba is quite a fair amount. In this article, we take a look at four clubs Pogba could consider joining this summer if he leaves Manchester United.

#4 FC Barcelona

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga
Iniesta has left FC Barcelona

Defending La Liga Champions and Spanish behemoths FC Barcelona have made few good signings this summer. The team clinched Copa del Ray and La Liga last season but suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League.

FC Barcelona are determined to go one better this time in the Champions League and clinch the elusive trophy that has been won by Real Madrid in the last three seasons.

However, FC Barcelona are yet to fill the void Iniesta's departure has made. The newcomers to the team are absolutely talented, but none are capable of replacing Iniesta.

In this scenario, Pogba could be a perfect replacement. Pogba's abilities were on display for France in the World Cup. He can ply his trade in various positions. In the World Cup, he contributed both defensively and offensively to the team.

However, FC Barcelona has signed Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich on 3-year-deal. Barca have Coutinho, Rakitic, Busquets and now Vidal in their midfield, so it sounds unlikely that Pogba would join, but he is heavily linked with the Catalan club.

More than a player, Iniesta was a leader at Barcelona. Pogba also has the necessary attributes needed to be the leader of the Catalan camp. He can exert confidence among his peers and exhort his teammates to fight back.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Paul Pogba Andres Iniesta
Shinoob Shinu
ANALYST
Reports: Barcelona to Target Manchester United Superstar
RELATED STORY
5 clubs Antoine Griezmann should consider joining
RELATED STORY
Reports: Lionel Messi urge Barcelona to sign €150M...
RELATED STORY
A unique assist from Paul Pogba! My Story, his move - An...
RELATED STORY
5 Transfers That Could Still Shake The Footballing World...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer...
RELATED STORY
6 youngsters who became successful after leaving...
RELATED STORY
Messi doesn't get criticised for walking – Pogba hits...
RELATED STORY
10 most hilarious tweets by footballers ever
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona and Juventus on high alert as Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us