4 most in-form clubs in Europe at the moment

The club football season in Europe has delivered plenty of action so far. Teams across the continent have scored goals, played attractive football, and upset bigger and better opponents with guile and tactics.

Some of these teams have been on a red-hot run since the start of the 2022-23 season. We will take a look at four of those clubs (in Europe) in this article.

#4 Paris saint Germain (PSG)

Maccabi Haifa FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

PSG are one of the only three clubs in Europe's top five leagues yet to lose a game this season, the other two being Napoli and Real Madrid.

The Parisians have dominated Ligue 1 as expected. They have 10 wins and two drwas from12 league matches. They have scored a whopping 32 goals in the process and have conceeded just five, giving them a healthy goal difference of 27.

The attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have found rhythm under Christophe Galtier's setup. They have a combined 56 goals across competitions this season.

They also sit top of their Champions League group with eight points from four games. PSG will seal qualification to the round of 16 if they defeat Maccabi Haifa in their next match scheduled for October 25.

#3 Benfica

SL Benfica are one of the most in-form clubs in Europe this season

Portuguese giants SL Benfica have been in spectacular form this season. The Eagles have been a force to reckon with both domestically and in Europe. They have remained unbeaten across competitions this season.

Benfica are the only team in the Primiera Liga yet to taste defeat after 10 matches. Rogers Schimdt's side have registered nine wins and a draw, racking up 28 points from a possible 30.

In their most recent league game, they beat defending champions FC Porto 1-0 away from home to cement their spot at the summit of the table.

The Portuguese side have also held their heads high in the UEFA Champions. They defeated Juventus in Turin and held Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to a consecutive 1-1 draw.

They will host Juventus at the Estadio da Luz on October 25. A victory over the Old Ladies will seal qualification to the knockout stages for Benfica.

Southampton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Mikel Arteta's side have been the most impressive English Premier League club this season. The Gunners are currently enjoying one of their best-ever starts to the season.

After 11 matchweeks, they are still at the top of the Premier League table with 28 points (nine wins, one draw, one loss). Prior to the 1-1 draw with Southampton over the weekend, the North London club had picked up maximum points in all but one match (the 3-1 loss to Manchester United).

Arsenal's form has also been replicated in the Europa League. They have qualified for the next stage of the competition after winning all four of their matches so far.

#1 Napoli

SSC Napoli v Bologna FC - Serie A

Napoli are currently the most in-form club in Europe's top five leagues at the moment. The Naples side have shown early-season dominance in Serie A and have also given a good showing on the continental stage

Luciano Spalleti's side are atop the Itlian league table with 29 points. They have played 11 games, winning nine and sharing the spoils on two occasions. At the moment, they are the only unbeaten side in the Italian top flight and one of the best teams in Europe.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Napoli are on fire this season Napoli are on fire this season 🔥 https://t.co/C7efHxMdoD

The Serie A outfit have also secured a spot in the Champions League round of 16 with two matches to spare. They thrashed Liverpool 4-1 in Naples and recorded a cumulative 10-3 victory over Ajax.

They are the highest scoring side in Serie A (26 golas) and also in the Champions League (17 golas)

Poll : 0 votes