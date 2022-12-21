4 Reasons why clubs should fear PSG this season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have had a solid start to the 2022 season and are currently leading the Ligue 1 table. The team has been on an amazing run in the league, winning 13 of their 15 games played, drawing 2, and losing none.

The Parisian side have also made it to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face German giants Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

The recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar demonstrated that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have the potential to have an insanely successful and trophy-laden season, thanks to their players who lit up the stage in Qatar, including the World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi.

Here are 4 reasons why clubs across Europe should be scared of PSG:

1. PSG can score for fun

FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

First and foremost, the team has a star-studded attacking lineup. PSG boasts a formidable attacking trio of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi. These three players have consistently scored goals and created opportunities for their teammates, making them a formidable force on the pitch.

Paris Saint-Germain's attacking trio of Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi have been in top form this season, scoring a combined total of 43 goals for PSG in the Champions League and Ligue 1. The impressive goal tally is a testament to the trio's quality and their ability to find the back of the net consistently.

Their impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup serve as further evidence of the same. On their day, PSG can outscore any team in world football.

2. They have a rock-solid defense

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

In addition to their attacking prowess, PSG also have a solid defense. The team has conceded just 9 goals in 15 Ligue 1 games, the lowest total in the league. Centre-backs Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos have formed a strong partnership at the back, while Donnarumma has been a reliable presence in goal.

Portuguese defender Nuno Mendes and Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi have been standout performers for the team, with their impressive displays as full-backs earning praise from fans and analysts alike. Both players have played key roles in the team's defense, while also providing a threat in attack.

3. The current squad is highly experienced

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Another factor that could work in PSG's favor is the experience that their squad possesses in high-pressure situations. The team has reached the latter stages of the Champions League in recent years and as individuals, the players have a wealth of experience in big games. This could give them an advantage over their opponents in crucial matches.

Paris Saint-Germain's current squad has consistently shown a blend of technical ability, tenacity, and exceptional talent, allowing them to emerge victorious in challenging situations. Players like Messi, Mbappe, Neymar, Ramos, and Verratti are all experienced in big game situations.

4. PSG are hungry for success

Messi and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain have dominated the French league for over a decade and are in desperate pursuit of the prestigious UEFA Champions League title. Despite reaching the final in 2020 and the semifinals in 2021, the team is yet to secure this coveted trophy, which has eluded them for over a decade.

The hunger for success at the highest level in club football is evident within the side and amongst its passionate supporters. Anything other than a Champions League victory would comprise a disappointment for PSG, and they have all the tools to ensure this can be their season.

PSG have the talent, experience, and depth to win everything this season. If the team can continue to perform at a high level and avoid key injuries, they could be a force to be reckoned with in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

