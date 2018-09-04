4 signings that Premier League sides have missed out on in the last couple of years

Imagine having Ronaldinho in the Premier League

The Premier League is arguably the biggest football league in the world. Top players all over the world want to be a part of the league. The teams keep adding quality to their squads every season.

With the intense competition amongst the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal for a place in the top 4, investment in the biggest talents is a must. Such fierce competition is also present at the bottom of the league as survival depends on the ability of the teams to add quality to their ranks.

It's fascinating when we look back at the transfers that could have been. Cristiano Ronaldo could have been an Arsenal player, Ronaldinho chose Barcelona over Manchester United, Lewandowski could have been a Bolton Wanderers player but for the poor weather. These are a few such unfortunate failed transfers that have had a huge impact in subsequent years.

Although a lot of top players are brought into the Premier League, there are some that cannot or choose not to make it into the Premier League. Players decide to go elsewhere, contractual terms are not agreed upon and several such factors play a part in these failed moves. Here's a look back at 4 such transfers that could have improved the league's quality:

#4 Thomas Lemar

Lemar recently switched to Atletico this summer

A former AS Monaco youngster, Thomas Lemar was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. His pace and knack for scoring spectacular goals did not go unnoticed for long.

As interest flowed in from all across Europe, Liverpool were considered to be forerunners to sign the young Frenchman. But a fear of lack of game time hindered the move. Lemar knew that he would need time to break into the Liverpool first team.

He knew with Salah, Mane, and Firmino as his competition, his first-team chances would be limited. A bench role would have hurt his chances of making it into the French World Cup squad of 2018. So, he decided against the move in this year's winter transfer window.

After the World Cup, the left-footed winger decided to move to Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of €60-€65 million.

