4 teams that are yet to lose a league game this season (2022-23)

The 2022-23 campaign has been full of thrills in its opening two and a half months. There have been goals galore but some teams have suffered leaky defenses despite being defensively resolute last season.

Hence, it has been difficult to avoid defeat in each and every league game for even the top teams in Europe. However, some have managed to defy expectations and have played consistently enough to not record a single loss till now.

On that note, let's take a look at the four teams in Europe that are yet to lose a league game this season. (2022-23)

Note: Only teams in Europe's top five leagues have been considered.

#4 Atalanta

Atalanta BC v US Sassuolo

Atalanta, for the longest time under Gian Piero Gasperini, have played the most attractive brand of football in Serie A.

Their transitional play, patterns going forward and attacking nous have been a joy to behold. What they have added to their repertoire this season has been incredible defensive discipline. Atalanta have conceded only six times in the league in 10 games so far, the second-best defensive record in Serie A, only behind fifth-placed Lazio.

They have not been as brilliant in the attack despite their identity being built around the same over the last six years. However, Ademola Lookman has been at the top of his game and has come through in crucial games for the Italian side.

Sports Radio Brila FM @Brilafm889 -goal contributions in Serie A for Atalanta.



4 goals

1 assist

🏟 10 games

510 mins



Atalanta are undefeated in all games that Lookman has either scored or gave an assist.



#AtalantaSassuolo #ForzaAtalanta #BrilaFM #20YearsYoung #SpiritOfBrila Ademola Lookman now has-goal contributions in Serie A for Atalanta.4 goals1 assist🏟 10 games510 minsAtalanta are undefeated in all games that Lookman has either scored or gave an assist. Ademola Lookman now has 5️⃣-goal contributions in Serie A for Atalanta.⚽️ 4 goals 🅰️ 1 assist🏟 10 games⏰ 510 minsAtalanta are undefeated in all games that Lookman has either scored or gave an assist.#AtalantaSassuolo #ForzaAtalanta #BrilaFM #20YearsYoung #SpiritOfBrila https://t.co/ZlbqljMna6

Regardless, it has been enough to seal seven victories out of a possible. While they have recorded three draws, they were unlucky in those games as AC Milan,

Cremonense and Udinese came from behind to steal a point against Atalanta.

However, this still ensures that the Gasperini-led side are currently second in the league, only two points off Napoli.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain

Maccabi Haifa FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain have ruled the roost in Ligue 1 over the last decade or so, with only two other teams managing to win the competition since 2012.

So it is no surprise that the Parisians have started the 2022-23 competition on the right foot as well, having won nine games out of a possible 11 so far. Their two draws have come against second-placed Monaco and recently against Reims. They played against the latter with 10 men after Sergio Ramos was sent off in the first half.

During this period, PSG have scored a ridiculous 29 goals, with the trio of Kylian Mbappe (8), Neymar Jr. (9) & Lionel Messi (5) scoring 22 of those.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



1-0 (Oct 2022)

2-1 (Apr 2022)

🤝 0-0 (Oct 2021)

0-2 (Feb 2021)

2-1 (Jan 2021)



3 points clear at the top of Ligue 1. PSG have now gone unbeaten in the last 5 Le Classique matches in all competitions:1-0 (Oct 2022)2-1 (Apr 2022)🤝 0-0 (Oct 2021)0-2 (Feb 2021)2-1 (Jan 2021)3 points clear at the top of Ligue 1. PSG have now gone unbeaten in the last 5 Le Classique matches in all competitions:✅ 1-0 (Oct 2022)✅ 2-1 (Apr 2022)🤝 0-0 (Oct 2021)✅ 0-2 (Feb 2021)✅ 2-1 (Jan 2021)3 points clear at the top of Ligue 1. 👏 https://t.co/TW9swp5hVp

The defense has also been splendid as they have only conceded a mere five goals. Three of them came in convincing victories against Montpellior and LOSC Lille.

With a relentless attacking force and a shrewd defense, not many will be shocked if PSG retain their league title this season, given their current winning streak.

#2 Napoli

SSC Napoli v Bologna FC - Serie A

Napoli have come charging out of their stables this season, with Luciano Spalleti keen on bringing the Serie A trophy to Naples for the first time since 1990.

Their performances in the UEFA Champions League have been well-documented but they have not let up in the Italian league either. They have won eight out of 10 matches so far, having scored 25 times (more than any other team). They have maintained the joint-fourth best defense by conceding only nine times. This has ensured that Napoli are currently top of the Serie A table.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been a revelation for them as the winger has left everybody in awe every time he has had possession of the ball. Similarly, Kim Min-jae has been defensively astute and has comfortably replaced the absence of Kalidou Koulibaly, who left to join Chelsea in the summer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Top scorers in the Champions League

Top scorers in Serie A

Unbeaten in all 13 matches played Napoli this seasonTop scorers in the Champions LeagueTop scorers in Serie AUnbeaten in all 13 matches played Napoli this season 😤 ✅ Top scorers in the Champions League✅ Top scorers in Serie A✅ Unbeaten in all 13 matches played https://t.co/oLbQlyBLY5

Napoli have not had their attacking powerhouse Victor Osimhen available for nearly a month and have still outperformed expectations. However, the Nigerian striker is back now and scored the winner in their recent 3-2 victory against Bologna.

Hence, this team is only getting started and will put up a tough fight to finally lift their first league title in over 30 years.

#1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid are European royalty and they proved the same by winning the Champions League for the 14th time earlier this year. However, the reigning UCL winners are just as keen to retain their La Liga crown this year.

Los Blancos comfortably won the league last year as 13 points separated them and second-placed Barcelona. However, the Catalonia side, after a busy summer transfer window, have looked like real contenders again this season.

However, this has done little to demotivate Real Madrid, who recently defeated the Camp Nou outfit 3-1. In the process, they recorded their eighth victory out of nine league games so far. They have only dropped points against Osasuna this season, a game they could have won had Karim Benzema not missed a penalty.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC How every Real Madrid fan feels about Valverde

Regardless, Real Madrid have scored 28 times in the league while conceding only eight goals in the process.

Benzema has found his scoring boots again while Aurelien Tchouameni has seamlessly replaced Casemiro at the heart of the midfield. Antonio Rudiger has also been a massive signing while Fede Valverde has arguably been the best midfielder in the world over the last two months.

Hence, everything is rosy at the Santiago Bernabeu at the moment and Carlo Ancelotti will look to lead this side to league glory once again this season.

