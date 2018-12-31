×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 Things we learnt from Liverpool's rampant victory over Arsenal

Liam Wraith
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.02K   //    31 Dec 2018, 11:10 IST

In the late kickoff on Saturday, 29 December, Arsenal travelled to Anfield to face league leaders Liverpool. When the two sides met earlier in the season, they played out a 1-1 draw with James Milner and Alexandre Lacazette getting on the scoresheet. On this occasion, it was a completely different picture as Klopp's Reds ran riot and went onto win 5-1 with Roberto Firmino grabbing a hat-trick and both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also getting on the scoresheet. This victory now gives Liverpool a seven-point gap between themselves and title rivalsManchester City with the big game looming on Thursday night.

#4 Arsenal are still developing under Emery

Emery in action against Liverpool
Emery in action against Liverpool

It's been a topsy-turvy season, to say the least for Arsenal so far. There was lots of excitement around the club when the Spaniard arrived after Wenger ended his long stay at the club. Arsenal signed new players like Torreira and Sokratis which created even more intrigue about how Emery set up his Arsenal side.

His first two games resulted in defeats at the hands of rivals Chelsea and Manchester City which caused some distress amongst Arsenal fans, leading to some thoughts that he could be just the same as Wenger towards the end of his time at the club.

However, these thoughts were then eradicated by them producing a 22 game unbeaten run across all competitions with some stellar performances among the way where they played some lovely attacking football.

A North London derby win, 4-2 against Spurs created even more excitement around the club as "North London became Red" once again in the words of Arsenal fans.

This run has now been followed by a 5 game winless run including a 2-0 cup defeat in another North London derby and this 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

A combination of development and injuries could be at fault for this dip in form, but it is evident Emery still needs time to develop at Arsenal and it may take a while for the side to play the way he wants specifically.

With time, who knows what Emery could create with this Arsenal side as he has some excellent players at his disposable and with the right additions they could return to the Champions League soon.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Unai Emery Premier League Teams
Liam Wraith
CONTRIBUTOR
3 Things we learned from the 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal by...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Liverpool vs Arsenal games in recent history
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal - 4 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points, Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal player ratings in 5-1...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Should we expect the unexpected...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: 3 takeaways from the game |...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Hits and Flops, Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool thrash Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings, Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 21
Tomorrow EVE LEI 06:00 PM Everton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow ARS FUL 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Fulham
Tomorrow CAR TOT 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Tottenham
03 Jan AFC WAT 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Watford
03 Jan CHE SOU 01:15 AM Chelsea vs Southampton
03 Jan HUD BUR 01:15 AM Huddersfield Town vs Burnley
03 Jan WES BRI 01:15 AM West Ham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Jan WOL CRY 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
03 Jan NEW MAN 01:30 AM Newcastle vs Manchester United
04 Jan MAN LIV 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us