4 Things we learnt from Liverpool's rampant victory over Arsenal

Liam Wraith FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.02K // 31 Dec 2018, 11:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In the late kickoff on Saturday, 29 December, Arsenal travelled to Anfield to face league leaders Liverpool. When the two sides met earlier in the season, they played out a 1-1 draw with James Milner and Alexandre Lacazette getting on the scoresheet. On this occasion, it was a completely different picture as Klopp's Reds ran riot and went onto win 5-1 with Roberto Firmino grabbing a hat-trick and both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also getting on the scoresheet. This victory now gives Liverpool a seven-point gap between themselves and title rivalsManchester City with the big game looming on Thursday night.

#4 Arsenal are still developing under Emery

Emery in action against Liverpool

It's been a topsy-turvy season, to say the least for Arsenal so far. There was lots of excitement around the club when the Spaniard arrived after Wenger ended his long stay at the club. Arsenal signed new players like Torreira and Sokratis which created even more intrigue about how Emery set up his Arsenal side.

His first two games resulted in defeats at the hands of rivals Chelsea and Manchester City which caused some distress amongst Arsenal fans, leading to some thoughts that he could be just the same as Wenger towards the end of his time at the club.

However, these thoughts were then eradicated by them producing a 22 game unbeaten run across all competitions with some stellar performances among the way where they played some lovely attacking football.

A North London derby win, 4-2 against Spurs created even more excitement around the club as "North London became Red" once again in the words of Arsenal fans.

This run has now been followed by a 5 game winless run including a 2-0 cup defeat in another North London derby and this 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

A combination of development and injuries could be at fault for this dip in form, but it is evident Emery still needs time to develop at Arsenal and it may take a while for the side to play the way he wants specifically.

With time, who knows what Emery could create with this Arsenal side as he has some excellent players at his disposable and with the right additions they could return to the Champions League soon.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement