×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Klopp 'almost cried' as Salah let Firmino take penalty

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.56K   //    30 Dec 2018, 01:45 IST
firmino-cropped
Liverpool star Roberto Firmino

Jurgen Klopp said he "almost cried" when Mohamed Salah let Roberto Firmino take Liverpool's second penalty to complete his hat-trick in Saturday's 5-1 demolition of Arsenal.

Arsenal were well and truly outclassed at Anfield despite taking an early lead through Ainsley Maitland-Niles, as the Reds moved nine points clear at the top of the table.

Firmino hit back with two quickfire goals, before Sadio Mane and Salah – from the penalty spot – had Liverpool 4-1 by half-time.

The Reds were given another penalty in the second half when Sead Kolasinac appeared to nudge Dejan Lovren to the ground, but Salah allowed Firmino to take it and he duly completed his first Premier League treble.

Klopp singled that moment out at full-time.

"We knew in the second half that the game wasn't finished, so we wanted to control it," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"Mo Salah gave the penalty to Bobby [Firmino] and I almost cried because we all know how much Mo wants to score goals. It was really nice."

Klopp was also keen to laud Liverpool's response to initially falling behind, as they bounced back emphatically and swiftly.

Advertisement

"The response [to going behind] was world class," Klopp said. "We stayed calm and really forced the mistakes.

"Firmino's second when Sadio [Mane] won the ball - wow. It was perfect defending."

Up next for Liverpool in the Premier League is a trip to defending champions Manchester City on January 3.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Salah avoids FA sanction for contentious Liverpool penalty
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Liverpool vs Arsenal games in recent history
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Premier League: Liverpool v Arsenal, Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool thrash Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will totally outclass Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Arsenal preview - 3 prime points
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal highly incapable of...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match Preview, Team News, Probable...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 key battles to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
Emery spurned chance to sign Salah for PSG
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us