5 2021 Ballon d'Or nominees who can break into the top five rankings next year

The 2021 Ballon d'Or award was announced yesterday as history was made, with Lionel Messi winning the award for a record-extending seventh time. The final rankings saw Cristiano Ronaldo end up outside the top five for the first time since 2010.

No English player was able to finish in the top 10, with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling ranking the highest in 15th place. That being said, the Ballon d'Or ceremony saw five Premier League players end up in the top 10 in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Jorginho.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner will be difficult to predict

With so much talent and potential present in the football world, it only makes the 2022 Ballon d'Or more interesting. Both experienced and young players have been doing well this season and are expected to be shortlisted for the prestigious award.

Since the 2021 Ballon d'Or nominee list, many shortlisted players have carried on with fabulous form this season but were unable to finish in the top five rankings. If they continue in the same form, some are bound to end up higher in the standings next year.

On that note, let's have a look at those top nominees who can finish in the top five rankings for the 2022 Ballon d'Or:

#5 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Now this might sound a bit weird, but hear it out. There is no denying that Foden will almost definitely be one of the leading candidates for the Ballon d'Or in the future. But why so early? It is simply because he has shown the kind of development that is unusually astonishing.

Having come through the ranks at Manchester City, Phil Foden has come a long way in his career. Although he's still young, the Englishman has shown the qualities of a mature player on the pitch for Manchester City.

The dynamic midfielder has done incredibly well with his nimble footwork, amazing dribbling and superb creative abilities. Given the high quality players at City, Foden is sometimes underlooked but he remains a vital player under Pep Guardiola.

City Chief @City_Chief One day, Phil Foden will win a Ballon d'Or 🔥 One day, Phil Foden will win a Ballon d'Or 🔥 https://t.co/vFutFBPPwU

The English playmaker ended up in 25th place in the final rankings of the 2021 Ballon d'Or. Foden has looked sharp and done well for Manchester City this season. If he continues with the same form, he has the potential and capabilities to end up in the top five of next year's Ballon d'Or.

Manchester City are a side that competes for all trophies and if Foden can mastermind them to the Champions League title, anything is possible.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is arguably one of the greatest in football even at the age of 36. Cristiano Ronaldo has been a massive force in the attack for whichever club he has played for in his career.

The Portuguese superstar decided to return to Manchester United this summer and hopefully help the club given their struggles post Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. Ronaldo still defies age and is a wonderful goal-scorer. He has already been very effective for the Red Devils.

GOAL @goal The last time Cristiano Ronaldo finished 6th in the Ballon d'Or he bounced back with 60 goals the following year 👀 The last time Cristiano Ronaldo finished 6th in the Ballon d'Or he bounced back with 60 goals the following year 👀 https://t.co/UuF8xmKiKK

Under new manager Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United can be optimistic about doing better and so can Cristiano Ronaldo. This could turn out to be a real boost for the former Real Madrid attacker and help him strongly push for his sixth Ballon d'Or next year.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith