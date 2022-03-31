5 active players who have switched their national teams

Nothing is more prestigious than getting to play for your country. Irrespective of the sport, competition or context, it is a proud moment for anyone to have the chance to represent their nation.

Many footballers have been blessed with this opportunity time and again. In fact, most of them thrive very hard at the club level to represent their country on the global stage.

Some top players have switched their national teams

Over the years, the reasons for switching international allegiances have varied from player to player. After initially wanting to play for England, Michail Antonio recently opted to play for the Jamaican national team. This was because the switch would give him more chances to play at the international level.

Many others have cited various reasons and decided to play for a different country. Here, we take a look at the top active players who have changed their international allegiances.

Honorable mentions: Wilfried Zaha & Dejan Kulusevski

#5 Ivan Rakitic

The 34-year-old midfielder is back with Sevilla after a six-year spell with Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic, with his amazing vision and superb creative abilities, has been an effective playmaker of his generation.

Born in Switzerland, the central midfielder played for the Swiss team at the youth level. At the senior level though, Ivan Rakitic accepted then-Croatian manager Slaven Bilic's call to play for the national side.

Since then, the former Barcelona midfielder has been an integral part of the Croatian team. He was also part of the team that reached the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Rakitic retired from international football in September 2020. However, remains the fourth-most capped player in the history of the Croatian national team.

#4 Kalidou Koulibaly

It is surprising how Kalidou Koulibaly is still at Napoli and not playing for one of the top European clubs. The central defender is a terrific player at the back courtesy of his strong tackling, smart positioning and amazing anticipation.

Born in France, Koulibaly played for the French youth team and was an important part of the team at the FIFA U-20 World Cup. In September of 2015, the talented centre-back decided to change his allegiance. Koulibaly decided to play for Senegal despite France manager Didier Deschamps showing interest in calling him up to the national team.

Koulibaly has been amazing for Senegal so far, having captained and taken them to victory in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The 30-year-old has also played an important role in helping his nation qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#3 Diego Costa

Not many players have been as notorious on a football pitch as Diego Costa. The former Atletico Madrid striker likes to be aggressive but is quite good when it comes to scoring goals.

Having been born in Brazil, Diego Costa was called up to the Brazilian national team in 2013 by then-manager Luiz Felipe Scolari. The same year, the Royal Spanish Football Federation made an official request to call up Costa to the Spanish national team.

Costa wasted little time in accepting the request and decided to play for Spain. The former Chelsea forward was a regular player for the Spanish national team until 2018. However, he has since struggled with his form for both club and country.

#2 Jack Grealish

The attacking midfielder made a sensational move to Manchester City at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. Jack Grealish became the most expensive English player in the history of the game in a transfer worth close to £100 million.

With his amazing ability to beat past players and carry the ball forward, Grealish is capable of creating and scoring goals on a regular basis. Having Irish ancestry, Grealish played for the Republic of Ireland at the youth level but was tempted to join England in 2015.

Eventually, the Manchester City attacker was convinced to join the Three Lions and has represented them at the international level. Jack Grealish was part of the England squad at Euro 2020 and is very much likely to be a part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Despite having a bad run in front of goal at Arsenal this season, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has turned things around at Barcelona. Since joining the Catalan club in the winter transfer window, the former Borussia Dortmund forward has been one of the star players in La Liga in 2022 so far.

With his blistering pace and brilliant goal-scoring abilities, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can be a lethal threat in front of goal. Born in France, he was invited to play for the Italy U19s. However, the former Arsenal man opted to play for the French under-21 team.

Aubameyang was also eligible to play for Spain since he has Spanish nationality. Instead, he decided to play for Gabon as his father Pierre Aubameyang once captained the team.

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to see Aubameyang and the Gabonese team in the FIFA 2022 World Cup after they failed to qualify for the tournament.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar