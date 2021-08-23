5 alternatives to Jules Kounde for Chelsea

According to multiple sources, Chelsea are very keen on the signing of promising Sevilla centre-half Jules Kounde. If rumours are to be believed, Chelsea are ready to table their opening bid for Kounde, who reportedly has a £68 million release clause in his contract.

Fabrizio Romano previously reported that Chelsea have made 'direct contact' with the selling club despite a fee having been agreed with West Ham. That could prove to be a stumbling block in their pursuit of Jules Kounde.

However, the Hammers have not managed to reach an agreement regarding the personal terms of the 22-year-old. According to reports, Chelsea have already reached a personal agreement with the French international, but will have to shell out upwards of £55-60 million to secure his signing.

That might force Chelsea to look at other alternatives in the centre-back position. On that note, here's a look at five alternatives whom Chelsea could eye instead of Jules Kounde:

#5 Dan-Axel Zagadou

Dan-Axel Zagadou is a rising star at Borussia Dortmund.

If Chelsea are looking to add depth to their defensive ranks, Dan-Axel Zagadou could prove to be a perfect fit.

Only 22, Zagadou has showcased immense class and stability in Borussia Dortmund's backline during his limited time on the pitch. The former France U21 international is a graduate of the PSG academy, and could be on the lookout for more playing time elsewhere.

There is no one quite like you, Dan-Axel Zagadou 💛 pic.twitter.com/wZh5agsuHb — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 6, 2021

Zagadou signed for the Bundesliga outfit just months after Thomas Tuchel's departure from the club. But the Chelsea manager would surely be aware of Zagadou's defensive prowess and immense potential.

The young Frenchman could also prove to be a signing for the long term, as he is only bound to get better with age. According to transfermarkt, Zagadou has a valuation of around £16 million, and could provide good resale value even if he doesn't prove to be a fit in Chelsea's backline.

#4 Maxence Lacroix

Maxence Lacroix is one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe.

Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea by several reliable sources, and the Blues still have over a week to land their man.

Lacroix is regarded by many as one of the most promising centre-backs in the continent. The 21-year-old has grown from strength to strength since his move to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2020. He could prove to be a long-term replacement for the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva in Chelsea's backline.

Chelsea are showing great interest in Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix, according to Sky Germany. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 18, 2021

Lacroix showcased his stellar defensive prowess during the 2020-21 season, and has garnered interest from PSG and RB Leipzig. The Frenchman proved to be a defensive rock in Wolfsburg's backline, and could likely move to a traditionally 'bigger' European club by the end of the ongoing summer transfer window.

The young centre-half missed only five of Wolfsburg's matches in the 2020-21 season, registering two goals and an assist in 36 appearances. According to Football London, Thomas Tuchel is a 'big fan' of Lacroix, who could cost Chelsea upwards of €30 million.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav