5 Argentinean players with the most goals in Champions League history

Like their Brazilian counterparts, superstars from Argentina have dazzled fans with their performances in the Champions League. Despite making a relatively late arrival in European football, Argentine players have seen their stock rise in Europe since the 1990s.

With their silky dribbling, tough tackling and never-say-die attitude, players from the South American nation are highly valued by Europe's elite clubs. From recently retired striker Sergio Aguero to rising star Nicolas Tagliafico, Argentina have had the ability to churn out elite talent, which is showing no signs of slowing down.

Argentinean strikers have flourished in the Champions League in the 21st century

Although Argentinean defenders are renowned for their aggression and proactive attempts to win back possession, their attackers have ruled the roost in recent years.

Many big names have caught the eye while leading the line, led by the inimitable Lionel Messi, as Argentine strikers continue to terrorise opposition defences. On that note, here's a look at Argentina's top five goalscorers in the Champions League:

#5 Angel Di Maria (22 goals in 95 appearances)

Angel Di Maria in action for Paris Saint-Germain

At 34, Angel Di Maria is no longer the vibrant winger he once was. His creativity and wand of a left foot, though, are as potent as ever. With 91 goals and 115 assists in 286 games for PSG, the wideman has had a well-deserved reputation as a prolific assist provider.

Despite playing more games for the French club in the competition, Di Maria will always be remembered for his exploits in the 2014 final with Real Madrid. The Argentinean was named the man of the match as Los Blancos won La Decima, a record tenth Champions League crown.

Along with 22 goals in the competition, Di Maria also has an excellent tally of 35 assists. That is due in large part to his crossing and set-piece delivery.

#4 Gonzalo Higuain (24 goals in 83 appearances)

Gonzalo Higuain (right) in action against Real Madrid's Raphael Varane in the Champions League final.

Often criticised for his high-profile misses, Gonzalo Higuain remains one of the better strikers to have graced European football in recent years. He also has a decent record for his national team, scoring 31 times in 75 games.

Higuain's peak came with Real Madrid, where he scored 121 goals in 264 games despite playing second fiddle to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Argentinean was rather wasteful in Europe, scoring just eight Champions League goals in seven seasons with the Spanish giants.

Gonzalo Higuaín has now scored 24 or more goals in all competitions for the 4th season in a row at club level.

His displays improved with Napoli and Juventus in Italy, as Higuain added 16 Champions League goals to his tally in 35 appearances for the two clubs. Unfortunately, he never won the competition during his time in Europe.

