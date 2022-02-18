5 Arsenal players who are likely to leave the club at the end of the season

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal project has shown a lot of promise. However, for it to fully take off, the Gunners need to sort quite a few things out first. They will need to make some big calls with regards to the unresolved futures of some of their stars.

Arsenal have been working proactively on outgoings

The Gunners offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the deadline day of the January transfer window. He has since joined Barcelona. The Gabonese international had fallen out of favor at Arsenal but the termination of his contract came as a bit of a surprise.

They also let go of Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers as well. However, it's unlikely that we've seen the end of the mass exodus at Arsenal. The Gunners are likely to offload a few more players in the summer and use the funds generated through their sales to bolster their squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could leave Arsenal in the summer.

#5 Alexandre Lacazette

Let's start with the obvious ones first. Alexandre Lacazette's contract with Arsenal expires this summer and he is set to leave in the summer as a free agent. The Frenchman signed for the Premier League giants in the summer of 2017 and played a crucial role in their 2020 FA Cup triumph.

Lacazette is in talks with his former club Olympique Lyon and is likely to join them in the summer. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas recently revealed that they will be making a summer move for their former player.

“We’ll do our best to sign Alexandre Lacazette in June."

Vincent Ponsot chimed in and confirmed the same as well.

"It's Lacazette, he interests us because he marked this club. It's a profile that interests us and we have always been in contact with him."

Though he has only been sparingly used at Arsenal over the past couple of seasons, Lacazette cannot be deemed a transfer flop. In 193 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, the 30-year-old has scored 70 goals and provided 33 assists.

#4 Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah was reportedly set to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window. However, due to a shortage of quality options in attack, the Gunners blocked his move. But the 22-year-old is likely to get his way in the summer. His current contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season.

The Englishman is reportedly in talks with multiple clubs. Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion have registered an interest in Nketiah. Bayer Leverkusen have also been credited with a long-standing interest in the young forward.

Arsenal will look to sign a high-profile striker in the summer. Nketiah has made 12 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal. He has scored five goals, all of which came in the EFL Cup.

