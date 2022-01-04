5 Arsenal players who must improve in 2022 

Arsenal have come a long way since the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Not long ago, there was unrest among the Gunners fanbase and a decent chunk were calling for the head of manager Mikel Arteta. However, the Spaniard continued to believe in his philosophy and his team.

As things stand, there is positivity in the Arsenal camp having finally entered the Premier League top-four with 20 matches played. It is not wrong to say that Arteta and co. have turned a corner and with their young guns involved heavily, this is an exciting time to be an Arsenal fan.

Mikel Arteta demands consistency and discipine from his Arsenal players

The manager has not been shy about demanding the best from his players in a bid to restore the culture Arsenal once had under Arsene Wenger. Most of his personnel have responded in the affirmative and have delivered assuring performances. But the Premier League is as competitive as ever and the Gunners have had their ups and downs.

There are some players who have been inconsistent and given that the bar is set high, their performances in 2021 were underwhelming. Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled for goals in the Premier League and is sidelined due to a disciplinary breach.

His future with the club is now doubtful and he may be on his way out in January. However, there are other players who need to switch up a gear or two as regular starters. And some of them need to start giving Mikel Arteta a selection dilemma.

Here are five Arsenal players who must improve in 2022:

#5 Folarin Balogun

Arsenal are establishing a policy of building their team based on a core of young and promising talent and Folarin Balogun fits the bill perfectly. After numerous meetings with the youngster and his agents, Arteta managed to convince him to commit his long-term future to Arsenal.

The Gunners are in somewhat of a crisis situation as far as the centre-forward spot is concerned. Both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are bound to leave in the summer of 2022. With Aubameyang's future already up in the air, Balogun has a chance to cement his spot in the first team.

The 20-year-old has made 10 appearances for the Arsenal senior team in all competitions, amounting to 209 minutes of football. However small that time may be, it has shown that the striker still has some way to go before he can lead the Arsenal attack.

His numbers for the U-18s and U-21s have been outstanding. Balogun is used to outsmart his opponents both technically and physically on a daily basis in junior-level football. But the step up to senior football has felt a little daunting.

He played the most minutes of his game time in this season's Premier League opener against Brentford and in the EFL Cup quarter-final against Sunderland. The striker found it difficult to leave an impact in those games. The club will mostly be sending him out on a loan and the onus will be on Balogun to improve by a fair margin.

With regular football, he will have a chance to acclimatize himself to greater physicality than what is on offer at the U-21 level. The arrival of a high-quality striker is imminent in the summer and Balogun must make the most of his loan opportunity in 2022.

#4 Thomas Partey

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

It could be a controversial pick for many given how Thomas Partey started the year 2022 with an impressive performance against Manchester City. But that recency bias apart, the midfielder has had his own struggles.

In an honest assessment of his Arsenal career so far, Partey, while talking to Sky Sports, said:

"I give myself four [out of 10], because there are moments I can really hurt the other team but there are also moments where I allow myself to lose focus and that's when everything goes down."

For the most part in the Premier League so far, the midfielder has been loose and indecisive in possession and timid with his passing. There is always the odd spell in every game when he looks extremely lively and progressive, but he hasn't been able to sustain it.

Partey had a minimal injury record while at Atletico Madrid, but he has found himself sidelined due to fitness issues quite frequently at Arsenal. Due to those issues it has been difficult for him to carry the momentum from one game to another.

The Ghanian is better than these wayward displays and the show he put on at the Emirates against Man City was an example of how good he could be. Winning second balls, crucial interceptions and carrying the ball forward are elements Arsenal fans would like to see more of.

The 28-year-old's €50m price tag could be weighing on him, but he's an experienced customer who shouldn't be bothered about it.

