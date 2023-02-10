5 best African Footballers in the world right now

Football is one of the most popular sports in Africa and is played and watched by millions of people across the continent. Many African countries have their own national leagues and also compete in international competitions such as the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

African footballers have made a huge impact on the global stage, with many players going on to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Some of the most well-known African footballers include Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o, Yaya Toure and Roger Milla, all of whom have had successful careers in Europe and have made a significant impact on the sport.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best African footballers in the world right now.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah was one of the most in-form footballers in the world just a year ago. The Egyptian forward's popularity skyrocketed following his arrival at Liverpool in 2017. He has played a vital role in the Merseysiders' successes under Jurgen Klopp.

Salah has been one of the most effective forwards in the game in recent times. He has scored 173 goals and provided 70 assists in 285 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool. Salah signed a new three-year deal with the club last summer.

However, he has suffered a dip in form this term. In his defense, Liverpool have been very ordinary as a team this season. Salah has still managed to register good numbers. In 31 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool so far this campaign, the 30-year-old has scored 17 goals and provided seven assists.

#4 Sadio Mane (Senegal/Bayern Munich)

Mane had a remarkable run with Liverpool in the 2021-22 season, winning the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. He also came close to winning the Champions League and Premier League titles last term.

Mane decided to take on a new challenge last summer and joined Bayern Munich and has done a pretty decent job for the Bavarians so far this season. He has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich.

In 2022, Mane was a standout player for the Senegal national team as well, scoring the winning penalty in their Africa Cup of Nations victory and playing a key role in their World Cup qualification.

Unfortunately, an injury kept him out of the the World Cup. Mane was named African Footballer of the Year and received the 'Player of the Tournament' award at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

#3 Riyad Mahrez (Algeria/Mancester City)

Riyad Mahrez is one of the best wingers in the Premier League. The Algeria international is one of the most technically proficient forwards to grace the English top flight and is a four-time Premier League champion.

Mahrez seems to float on the pitch, gliding his way past opponents by virtue of his fleet-footedness, burst of pace and ability to draw defenders in before beating them. In addition to being an excellent dribbler and passer, the 31-year-old is also pretty reliable from set-pieces.

In 27 appearances across all competitions so far this term, Mahrez has scored 10 goals and provided four assists.

#2 Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain)

Achraf Hakimi is currently one of the best full-backs in the world. He was a vital cog in the Moroccan side that made it to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Hakimi excels on either side of the pitch and loves to bomb forward and join the attack.

He is also a good tackler and his game-reading abilities are top-notch. Hakimi has already played for European giants like Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan. The 24-year-old currently plays for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and is a regular starter for them.

He has scored four goals and provided five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season.

#1 Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Napoli)

Victor Osimhen is having a brilliant season with Napoli. He has been in prolific goalscoring form and his contributions have gone a long way towards making the Partenopei the best team in Serie A by far. They currently hold a 13-point lead at the top of the league table.

Osimhen is a tall, pacy and dynamic centre-forward who has now got himself on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe. Osimhen has scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 21 appearances across all competitions for Napoli so far this season.

