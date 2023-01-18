The African continent has produced some of Europe's best strikers over the years, who have dazzled the footballing world with their remarkable goal-scoring ability.

Notable mentions include the likes of Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o, Emmanuel Adebayor, George Weah and Nwankwo Kanu, to mention a few.

The 2022-23 season has also witnessed a handful of African strikers impressing for their respective sides in Europe. As such, this article will take a look at five of the best African goal-scorers in Europe.

5 best African strikers in Europe this season

#5 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - Bayern Munich

Choupo-Moting scores against Werder Bremen - Bundesliga

Cameroonian international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been one of the best African strikers in European football in recent years.

The 33-year-old forward has represented some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Schalke 04, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Choupo-Moting is currently enjoying a remarkable 2022-23 campaign with Bayern Munich. He has scored 11 goals in 16 appearances for the Bavarians.

Six of his strikes have come in the Bundesliga this season. He has also netted three times in the UEFA Champions League and twice in the DFB Pokal.

#4 M'Bala Nzola - Spezia

Nzola against Hellas Verona- Serie A

Another African striker who is currently enjoying a remarkable 2022-23 campaign in Europe is Angolan international M'Bala Nzola.

The 26-year-old striker has been one of the hottest goal-scorers in Serie A this season, judging by his performances for Spezia.

AFRO_BALLERZ @Afro_ballerz He's done it again

M'bala Nzola has made it 9 goals for the season

'bala #Nzola He's done it againM'bala Nzola has made it 9 goals for the season #M 'bala #spezia 🚨 He's done it again ⚽⭐🇳🇬 M'bala Nzola has made it 9 goals for the season 🌟#M'bala #spezia #Nzola https://t.co/WUyE11Rs9U

Nzola has netted nine league goals for his club this season. He has also bagged two additional goals in the Coppa Italia.

The Angolan striker is currently the leading top scorer for Spezia this season with a total of 11 goals and one assist in all competitions.

#3 Terem Moffi - Lorient

Moffi playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Nigeria international has been exceptional in Ligue One this season. Interestingly, only Kylian Mbappe of PSG has scored more league goals than the Lorient striker.

Terem Moffi has scored an impressive total of 12 goals in 18 appearances for his club in all competitions.

Abidoye Babatunde A @Abidoye25



He's now scored 12 Ligue 1 goals from an xG of 7.33 🤯



Deadly finisher! Terem Moffi with a wonder goal vs. MarseilleHe's now scored 12 Ligue 1 goals from an xG of 7.33 🤯Deadly finisher! Terem Moffi with a wonder goal vs. Marseille 🚀He's now scored 12 Ligue 1 goals from an xG of 7.33 🤯Deadly finisher! https://t.co/OiYHHxKQoF

The 23-year-old striker has already surpassed last season's tally of eight league goals, which he scored in 37 appearances. He is currently one of the hottest African strikers in Europe this season.

#2 Victor Osimhen - Napoli

Osimhen is one of Africa's best players in Europe this season

The Nigerian international is arguably one of Europe's best players this season, judging by his performance for Italian side Napoli.

Victor Osimhen has been the focal point for Luciano Spalletti's team, who have been the dominant force in Serie A.

The 23-year-old striker has so far scored a combined total of 13 goals in all competitions for Napoli. He is also the leading goal-scorer in Serie A after netting 12 goals in 14 appearances.

Osimhen is on course to surpass his tally of 18 goals in all competitions from last season, when he netted 14 goals in Serie A and an additional four in the Europa League.

#1 Ebere Paul Onuachu - Genk

Onuachu against West Ham United: Group H - UEFA Europa League

The Nigerian international has maintained his reputation as one of the most lethal African strikers in Europe, judging by his goal-scoring exploits for Belgian side Genk.

Ebere Paul Onuachu has arguably been among the best goal-scorers outside Europe's top five leagues in the last two seasons.

He bagged an impressive tally of 35 goals in all competitions during the 2020-21 campaign and followed it up with 23 goals last season.

Onuachu has once again continued his goal-scoring exploits in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and has netted 14 goals so far.

Poll : Can Victor Osimhen win the Serie A Golden Boot this season? Yes No 0 votes