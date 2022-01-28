5 best Argentina forwards in the world right now (2022)

Home to the great Diego Maradona, Argentina has blessed us with many football stars over the years. As a team, La Albiceleste have not always managed to live up to the billing, but the potential has always been there.

Last year, Argentina won their first major international trophy since 1986, beating Brazil in the Copa America final. Their Copa campaign was not glamorous by any means, but they got the job done when needed.

At the end of 2022, Argentina will go for the biggest trophy in international football, the World Cup. In Qatar, they will need to bring their "A game" in order to outscore the best teams in the world.

At the World Cup, Argentina will need their forwards to fire on all cylinders and kill the game off before anxiety sets in. Thankfully, they have quite a few forwards in line who could make a splash at the grand event in Qatar later this year.

Today, we will take a quick look at five Argentine forwards who are showing positive signs early in 2022.

Here are the top five Argentine frontmen in the world right now:

#5 Paulo Dybala – Juventus

Juventus ace Paulo Dybala was meant to be one of the best players in the world when he first broke onto the scene. Unfortunately, the second-striker has had a hard time keeping injuries at bay, always missing crucial games due to untimely woes.

As a result, he has lacked consistency, rarely managing to register a ceiling-breaking season in Europe.

Dybala has missed quite a few matches this season, too, due to injuries, but his performances have not borne the brunt of the absences. The 28-year-old has scored 11 times and provided four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri in the current campaign.

If he keeps it up, he should get a timely call-up to the national side at the end of the year.

#4 Giovanni Simeone – Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona may not be a decorated name in world football, but they currently have one of the sharpest forwards at their disposal.

Verona striker Giovanni Simeone has been exceptional for the mid-table Serie A club this season, helping them punch above their weight more often than not.

The 26-year-old striker, son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, has scored 12 times in 22 Serie A games for Igor Tudor’s side.

He has also been quite good on the creative front, providing four assists.

