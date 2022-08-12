5 best attacking midfielders in the world right now (2022)

An attacking midfielder or a number 10 is the creative mastermind of the team. He sits behind the forwards and is tasked with creating chances for them. Attacking midfielders can be a real asset to a side with their quick thinking and execution.

Some of the most revered figures in the history of football are attacking midfielders. Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Johan Cruyff, Kaka, Michel Platini and Zico are a few of the most recognizable attacking midfielders from recent history.

There are plenty of world-class attacking midfielders in the world right now. Although their responsibilities are more or less the same, their profiles might not be identical. Some are excellent at playing passes that others might not even think of, while others can navigate tight spaces better than the rest.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now.

#5 Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

Hakan Calhanoglu left AC Milan and joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2021, much to the disdain of the Rossoneri faithful. It didn't take him very long to become a pivotal part of the Nerazzurri with his ability to influence play in the final third.

The Turkish midfielder had already established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in Serie A during his time with AC Milan. In the 2021-22 season, he formed a formidable attacking trio with Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez up top for Inter Milan.

Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella's contributions in midfield were crucial to Inter's title charge in Serie A last term. Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, his former club AC Milan pipped Simone Inzaghi's side to the title.

In 46 appearances across all competitions last term, Calhanoglu scored eight goals and provided 13 assists. In addition to being a reliable playmaker, Calhanoglu is also a set-piece specialist.

#4 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Marco Reus has excelled in the number 10 role for Borussia Dortmund in recent seasons. At 33, Reus is an experienced campaigner and a one-club man who is willing to give it his all for his side.

The Germany international is one of the best talents of his generation and he would have easily attained greatness had his career not been marred by injuries. Reus can be a menacing presence in and around the final third.

He is excellent with the ball at his feet with his deft touches and turn of pace. He is also a neat finisher and shows a lot of composure when presented with goalscoring opportunities.

In the 2021-22 season, Reus scored 13 goals and provided 19 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund.

#3 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

It's not every day that a talented Chelsea academy product goes on to make a massive impact for the club. Fortunately for Mount, he thrived in his loan spell at Derby County under the tutelage of Frank Lampard, who would go on to become Chelsea manager the following season.

Mount possesses the ability to play anywhere across the frontline but is at his best when operating behind his forwards. Over the past couple of seasons, Mount has grown into one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League.

He knows how to manipulate and find space within the final third and possesses the ability to spot his teammates' runs and pick them out with precision. Mount is one of Chelsea and the England national team's most important players right now.

In 53 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea in the 2021-22 season, the Englishman scored 13 goals and provided 16 assists.

#2 Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

The self-proclaimed 'Raumdeuter' or 'space interpretor', Thomas Muller, is a phenomenal footballer. He is one of the most versatile and intelligent footballers of his generation and is a dream to play alongside for any striker.

Muller's link-up play and movement are world-class and also plays top-tier football with ice in his veins. Nothing fazes him and throughout his career, he has shown the ability to keep his composure in decisive situations. That's what has made him the 'assist king' of Europe.

He formed the best attacking duo of recent times with Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich. In 45 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich in the 2021-22 season, Muller scored 13 goals and provided 25 assists.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne was voted the Premier League Player of the Season last term. The Manchester City midfielder is by far the greatest attacking midfielder of his generation. He possesses unreal vision, an astounding passing range and the ability to send some thunderbolts into the back of the net.

De Bruyne has been Manchester City's main man in the Pep Guardiola era. His exploits have propelled the Cityzens to four Premier League titles, five League Cups and one FA Cup. The Belgium international is one of the most well-rounded midfielders we've ever seen.

He is a joy to play with for attackers as he has the ability to pick out his teammates from anywhere on the pitch with precision. In 45 appearances across all competitions in the 2021-22 season, the 31-year-old scored 19 goals and provided 14 assists.

