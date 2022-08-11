5 best box-to-box midfielders in the world right now (2022)

A box-to-box midfielder has to contribute in defense and attack in equal measure. Naturally, such midfielders need to possess the physical attributes to be able to shuttle up and down the pitch for the entirety of the game.

They also need to have a good deal of game intelligence and the attributes to be effective in both defensive and attacking transitions. Such midfielders are an asset to any team they play for as they make the jobs of defenders and attackers easier.

Efficiency is the name of the game as far as box-to-box midfielders are concerned. We currently have plenty of top quality players who excel in that role.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world right now.

#5 llkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Ilkay Gundogan is one of the best technicians in the Premier League right now. He is one of those players who have suffered from a string of injury issues but have not been bogged down by the same.

The Germany international revived his Manchester City career in the 2020-21 season by becoming a major goalscoring outlet for them. Not only does he keep things ticking in midfield with his precise passing, but he is also adept at arriving late into the box and scoring some important goals for the team.

Gundogan also puts in a shift in defence as well every time and is easily one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world. In the 2021-22 season, he scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side.

#4 Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

Leeds United v Chelsea - Premier League

Mateo Kovacic is as efficient a central midfielder as any in the game right now. He is one of the most well-rounded footballers on the planet and his technical abilities are second to none. Kovacic is an excellent ball progressor and fits perfectly into Thomas Tuchel's system at Chelsea.

As the German coach uses a three-man defence, Kovacic is handed the freedom to go forward and join the attack. He has been more involved in the attacking side of things under Tuchel than he was under Frank Lampard and Maurizio Sarri.

Kovacic is also a tenacious presence in midfield. In addition to creating chances for his side by virtue of his vision and passing range, the Croatia international never shies away from a challenge and is always willing to put up a fight.

He scored two goals and provided six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea in the 2021-22 season.

#3 Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern Team Presentation

The burly Bayern Munich box-to-box midfielder Leon Goretzka has proven to be the perfect foil for Joshua Kimmich ever since his arrival from FC Schalke 04 in 2018. After being deployed in a variety of roles in midfield, Goretzka has become the Bavarians' midfield lynchpin thanks to his involvement on either side of the pitch.

He is excellent at recovering possession and is quite a dogged presence in midfield. The Germany international loves to tackle and his physical transformation has aided him in him becoming one of the best box-to-box midfielders on the planet.

He missed a major chunk of the 2021-22 season due to various injuries and illnesses. But there's no doubting the fact that Goretzka is one of the best midfielders on the planet.

#2 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Germany v Italy: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

It's a pity that we won't get to see Nicolo Barella at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Italy failed to qualify for the tournament for a second consecutive time. Barella is also a well-rounded footballer who is very good with the ball at his feet. He is strong and always puts in a defensive shift as well.

Barella shows a lot of bite in midfield and is a livewire when his team is both in and out of possession. He also covers very well for his full-back in defensive transitions and also bombs forward to arrive inside the final third during attacking transitions.

He excels at carrying the ball forward as well, which is a very useful trait for box-to-box midfielders. Barella is good at taking players on and beating them. In 47 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan in the 2021-22 season, the 25-year-old scored four goals and provided 13 assists.

Inter @Inter



#ForzaInter Super assist del Toro e super gol di Barella da tutte le angolazioni Super assist del Toro e super gol di Barella da tutte le angolazioni 👀😍#ForzaInter https://t.co/HSGOVebSZ6

#1 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Super Cup Final 2022

Luka Modric is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. The Real Madrid veteran was in exceptional form as his side won the La Liga and Champions League titles last season.

Modric has always possessed elite dribbling skills. His passing range is also unbelievably good and the diminutive midfielder also has an array of tricks up his sleeve. Modric has formed one of the best midfield trios of all time with Toni Kroos and Casemiro at Real Madrid.

Modric has showcased a great deal of tactical intelligence and is adept at making interceptions and helping out in defence. He scored three goals and provided 12 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions in the 2021-22 season.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Luka Modrić: "37 next month? To be honest I don't feel 37, I feel good, with the strength to keep competing at this level. The secret is I'm never satisfied with myself, I'm never happy. I always want more." 🎙| Luka Modrić: "37 next month? To be honest I don't feel 37, I feel good, with the strength to keep competing at this level. The secret is I'm never satisfied with myself, I'm never happy. I always want more." https://t.co/pAOm4rZQLs

