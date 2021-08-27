5 best centre-back pairings in the world right now

There are some excellent centre-back partnerships in world football right now. And it is often said that attack wins you games but defense wins you titles. Although this motto has always been true in football, we continue to admire the attackers in the game while defenders are consigned to second thoughts.

The greatest teams in football have been built around a strong backline. A stable and formidable defense at the back helps each and every individual in the team, including the attackers, express themselves to the fullest.

Who are the best centre-back pairings in the world right now?

Nowadays, a three-man defense at the back is widely used but the traditional four-man defense with two centre-backs in the middle is still very much reliable. To form a formidable partnership, the centre-back duo need to complement each other well and should be able to play to each other's strengths.

The centre-backs should also possess the quality of a modern day defender. They should not only be able to stop the attackers in their tracks but should also be able to help the team in building attacks from the back.

Considering all these factors, let's take a look at the five best centre-back pairings in world football at the moment:

#5 Harry Maguire & Raphael Varane - Manchester United

Varane could form a formidable partnership with Harry Maguire

Although they have not played together yet, Harry Maguire and Manchester United's new signing Raphael Varane have the potential to form one of the best centre-back pairings.

United were on the lookout for a centre-back this summer and they got it in the form of World Cup winner Varane. The Frenchman joined United in a deal worth around £41 million.

Varane arrives from Real Madrid with a massive reputation, having won the UEFA Champions League four times. He is expected to slot straight into the starting eleven alongside Maguire.

The centre-back duo have a commanding aerial presence, with Maguire winning 77.5 per cent of his aerial duels last season while Varane managed to win 75.3 per cent of the same.

Varane has a cautious playing style as he averages 0.83 tackles per 90 minutes. Maguire, meanwhile, is slightly more aggressive and produces 0.88 tackles per 90. So the centre-backs could perfectly complement each other, with Maguire going into the tackles and Varane covering him.

With both their main defenders aerially dominant and comfortable on the ball, this could be a match made in heaven for Manchester United.

#4 Virgil van Dijk & Joe Gomez - Liverpool

Van Dijk and Gomez were a critical part of Liverpool's title-winning season

Liverpool were marred by injuries to their centre-backs last season which led to a poor title defense from the Reds. The club's main centre-back Virgil van Dijk managed to make just five appearances last season before suffering a knee-injury that ended his season.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez also suffered critical injuries as they made just 17 appearances between them. Nevertheless, Liverpool managed to finish fourth after a flurry of late wins towards the end of the season.

The return of all three centre-backs for the 2021-22 season will certainly boost Liverpool's credentials to regain the title from Manchester City. The centre-back pairing of Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, who played together in defense for the majority of Liverpool's title-winning season, can work well in tandem.

The duo played a crucial part in the club's first league title in 30 years before injuries restricted them from playing alongside each other last season. They conceded just 33 goals throughout the title-winning campaign, ending with the best defensive record in the league. Van Dijk and Gomez also played a big role in the Reds' Champions League winning campaign in 2019.

Since returning from injury, Van Dijk has already been integrated into the first team and is looking solid at the back. But Gomez is a long way from his former self as things stand.

Understandably, Gomez will need time to rekindle his best shape and form. Liverpool will be hoping he can be as effective as in the past and return to partner Van Dijk as their first-choice centre-back pairing.

