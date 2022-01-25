5 best centre-back partnerships in football right now (2022)

We've all heard the cliche about how attack wins you games and defence wins you titles. We've been over it a ridiculous number of times but it's a cliche because it is true. Having exceptional defenders at the back can help keep a team in the toughest of games.

With the full-backs tasked with shuttling up and down the flanks, the bulk of the defensive duties end up falling on the centre-backs. They are the ones who have to jostle opponents off the ball, make last-ditch challenges and also get in the way of shots.

With most teams adopting an expansive style of play, gone are the days when the ball was hoofed into the middle of the park to spark off a string of aerial duels to win possession. Teams play out from the back these days and thus centre-backs need to be good ball progressors as well these days.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best centre-back partnerships in football right now.

#5 Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Liverpool were dealt an awful set of cards in the 2020-21 season. Going into the campaign as the reigning Premier League champions, the Merseysiders lost all three of their first-choice centre-backs to long-term injuries. Jurgen Klopp's side suffered greatly in their absence.

However, Liverpool are back in the title race this term and that has a lot to do with the return of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip. The Dutchman does seem to be a bit rusty at times but that's expected when a player returns from an ACL injury. But when he is in the zone, there are few defenders in the world that are better than him.

Having added Ibrahima Konate to the squad last summer, Klopp has plenty of options at centre-back. He has chosen to partner Matip up with Van Dijk and it has proven to be a great decision. Matip is excellent at carrying the ball forward and is a no-nonsense defender who can hold the fort down at the back as well.

Liverpool have kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League this term and Matip and Van Dijk have started together in eight of those games.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“His dribbling is incredible, the braveness he has to do it and also to keep the ball as close as he can is incredible – that's a quality of his. If that goal happens, then I'll be very happy for him.” Virgil van Dijk on Joël Matip:“His dribbling is incredible, the braveness he has to do it and also to keep the ball as close as he can is incredible – that's a quality of his. If that goal happens, then I'll be very happy for him.” #awlive [lfc] Virgil van Dijk on Joël Matip:“His dribbling is incredible, the braveness he has to do it and also to keep the ball as close as he can is incredible – that's a quality of his. If that goal happens, then I'll be very happy for him.” #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/N1P6ocgmvD

#4 Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Aston Villa v Chelsea - Premier League

The first thing Thomas Tuchel did at Chelsea since arriving in January 2021 to replace Frank Lampard was steady their defence. He brought Rudiger back from obscurity and partnered him up alongside Thiago Silva. The duo played a key role in Chelsea's 2020-21 Champions League triumph.

Rudiger is a warrior-like presence at the back. He never gives up in a duel and is a tenacious defender who does not mind putting his body in harm's way to protect his team. He is also good at carrying the ball forward and spraying some lovely diagonal passes as well.

Thiago Silva is 37-years-old now but not only has he not looked weary because of his age, he has also brought all of his experience to the fore for Chelsea. The Blues haven't been at their very best in recent weeks but the quality of their centre-backs is there for all to see.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Thiago Silva and Antonio Rüdiger can hold their heads up high…



The rest of our squad should strive for their levels of consistency. Thiago Silva and Antonio Rüdiger can hold their heads up high…The rest of our squad should strive for their levels of consistency. https://t.co/iuiLn8ITDg

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith