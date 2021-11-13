5 best centre-backs in world football right now (2021)

The centre-back is arguably one of the most important positions in the game, as teams cannot do without it. The role of a centre-back has generally evolved from a traditional no-nonsense defender to a possession-recycling one.

A good centre-back once needed tackling, marking, heading and anticipation ability to influence the game in the defensive third, but things have changed now. Today, most top centre-backs also need vision, passing, a penchant for helping the midfield, and also taking chances at goal when opportunities arise.

Sir Alex Ferguson once said, "Attack wins you games, but defence wins you titles. That is certainly worth listening to, as he won 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United. Defenders like Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand were crucial for United's successful English dominance in Ferguson's era. On the contrary, defensive woes are currently the team's major issue under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

So far this season, and through much of the year, a few centre-backs have impressed with their brilliance and prowess in the heart of defence. Without further ado, here's a look at the five best centre-backs in the game right now:

#5 Jules Kounde | Sevilla

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City had Jules Kounde as their main target when they looked to bolster their defence. When the deal failed to materialise, City went for Ruben Dias instead. But the Sevilla man has been on the radar of nearly every major club in Europe.

The 22-year-old has grown by leaps and bounds. Chelsea's interest in him has become stronger following his string of impressive performances for Sevilla.

Kounde is notable for his pace and positioning on the field. He can read the game, build attacks from the deep and carry the ball out of the defensive third effortlessly. That explains his current valuation of €80 million.

#4 Eder Militao | Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs FC Sheriff: Group D - UEFA Champions League

When Sergio Ramos' future hung in the balance and Raphael Varane was close to leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, Eder Militao grabbed his opportunity with both hands. The former Porto star has become the main man in Real Madrid's defence, and his performances haven't gone unnoticed.

Last season, Militao played 21 games for Madrid; this season, the centre-back has already racked up16.

For both Brazil and Real Madrid, Eder Militao has become indispensable. Although he played just 21 games for Los Blancos last season, he committed only 19 fouls.

He's also the third most-effective passer in the Brazil team, completing 175 passes this year, ranking only behind Marquinhos and Fred. There's little reason for the Madrid centre-back to move to another club now. That's because he has become a key man under Carlo Ancelotti.

