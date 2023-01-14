5 best deep-lying playmakers in the world right now (2023)

Different managers these days have different philosophies and styles of play. They use various systems and players are assigned roles according to the needs of it. But despite that, footballers have their own style of play which makes them apt for certain positions while not so much for others.

While some managers prefer to use possession-recycling players or destroyers at the base of their midfield, some like to use deep-lying playmakers. These players are not only good at turning over possession but are also excellent at dictating play from deep.

They are usually tactically intelligent, positionally disciplined and also possess excellent technical qualities. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best deep-lying playmakers in the world right now.

#5 Mateo Kovacic (Croatia/Chelsea)

Mateo Kovacic is one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the world. He is a tireless worker at the base of midfield and is often seen dropping deep to receive the ball before driving it forward with his exquisite dribbling skills.

Unlike most deep-lying playmakers who ping plenty of long balls to their wingers and forwards, Kovacic stitches play together from the center with slick passes. The 28-year-old is a neat passer and is very hard to shake off the ball as well.

Additionally, he is good at winning the ball back by virtue of his strong tackling and ability to read the game.

#4 Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

More often than not, Rodri does the work of two players at the base of Manchester City's midfield. He is an excellent anchorman who is not only adept at turning over possession but is also quite remarkable when it comes to dictating play from deep and progressing the ball.

He presents himself in half spaces and is always available as a passing option whenever City foray forward. In the 2021-22 season, he showed a tendency to arrive late into the final third and make several attempts at goal, which resulted in him scoring a total of seven goals in all competitions.

Now that City have got an out-and-out striker in Erling Haaland, they don't need other players to stretch themselves to become goalscoring outlets. As such, Rodri has taken up more of a playmaking role this term and has four assists to his name in 26 appearances in all competitions.

#3 Marco Verratti (Italy/Paris Saint-Germain)

Marco Verratti is usually viewed as a box-to-box midfielder. But due to the sheer amount of playmaking he does from a deeper position, he warrants a place on this list. Verratti is arguably the most press-resistent midfielder in the world.

Under pressure, the ball just sticks to his feet and almost all of Paris Saint-Germain's attacks go through him. He is an excellent progressive passer and is also a tenacious and wiry presence in midfield and does not afford his opponents much space or time to maneuver when they are on the ball.

If not for niggling injuries and fitness concerns, Verratti could easily be regarded as one of the greatest central midfielders of the modern era.

#2 Joshua Kimmich (Germany/Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich is arguably the most complete midfielder on this list. He is a wonderful passer of the ball and his line-breaking long passes are a treat for the eyes. He is another player who could also be viewed as a box-to-box midfielder due to his hunger to get involved and push his team up the pitch.

But Kimmich's primary responsibility is to bring the ball out from the back and spring long and delightful long balls to upset the opposition's defensive shape. He is exceptionally talented as a deep-lying playmaker and shares a great understanding with his forwards.

That's one of the main reasons why Kimmich racks up a lot of assists. He has scored three goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich so far this season.

#1 Luka Modric (Croatia/Real Madrid)

Luka Modric has excelled under pressure and has made a career out of coming up clutch when his teams need him the most. That's one of the reasons why he has won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid and why he's been able to lead Croatia to the final and semi-finals of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups.

He does well at winning the ball back and driving his team forward. Modric loves motoring forward with the ball at his feet just as much as he does spraying long balls and bringing his teammates into play.

He will go down in history as one of the best midfielders of his generation and as one of the best playmakers of the modern era.

