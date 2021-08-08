5 best defenders above the age of 30

It's a common adage in the game that goals (and attacks) win matches, but defenses win titles. That holds true for both club and international football, where successful teams tend to build their campaigns around robust defenses.

Some notable recent examples in this regard are Italy (Euro 2020), Argentina (Copa America 2021), Manchester City (2020-21 Premier League), and Inter Milan (2020-21 Serie A).

Over the years, as the game has evolved, teams have shown a penchant towards defenders who are not only able to thwart opponents' attacks but also kickstart offensive moves from the back.

While there are many fine young defenders on the scene, there are a lot of experienced campaigners who are much sought-after by top clubs around the world because of what they bring to the table.

On that note, here's a look at the five best defenders aged 30 and above:

#5 Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker is one of the most experienced right-backs in the game at the moment. The 30-year-old has made close to 200 appearances in his four seasons at Manchester City, winning three Premier League titles.

Apart from his defensive prowess, Walker also hares up the right flank and lends width to his team's attack, both for club and country.

The former Tottenham Hotspur right-back was one of England's standout performers at Euro 2020, committing only one foul and getting dribbled past just once.

1 - Despite playing 599 minutes (the equivalent to 6.7 full 90s), Kyle Walker committed only one foul and was dribbled past only once during #EURO2020. Insurance. pic.twitter.com/amnNX54DHf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2021

City manager Pep Guardiola recently singled out Kyle Walker for special praise, saying:

"The level Kyle has shown with Man City these four years has been fantastic."

Despite being linked with a return to Spurs ahead of next season, Walker is expected to remain at the Etihad.

#4 Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini remains one of the best defenders in the game despite being on the wrong side of 30.

Despite injuries inhibiting the 36-year-old, which has limited his game time in recent seasons, Chiellini has been a rock at the heart of the defense for both club and country.

Although he is not the quickest player on the field, Chiellini more than makes up for that with his aerial prowess at both ends, impressive tackling, and leadership qualities.

After leading Italy in their triumphant Euro 2020 campaign, Chiellini is all set to join hands with Massimiliano Allegri, under whom the defender has won close to 100 Serie A matches as Juventus seeks a return to title-winning ways.

76% - Giorgio #Chiellini has won 76% of his Serie A matches under Massimiliano #Allegri (94/124): the highest ratio in the three points per win era for a player under a single manager (min. 120 appearances). Dualism. pic.twitter.com/ZQVMvkdnED — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) July 20, 2021

Giorgio Chiellini recently signed a contract extension with Juventus, where he will stay put until the summer of 2023.

