5 best European footballers in the world right now 

Europe's footballing legacy is almost unmatched. The continent has housed some of the greatest players to have worn cleats and taken to the field. South America and Africa are just as prominent but European football, due to its unmatched reach, has become popular all over the world.

Top European football clubs are some of the most popular sporting teams in the world. The English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A are together known as Europe's top 5 leagues. These leagues are and have been home to some of the greatest footballers on the planet.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best European footballers in the world right now.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne - Belgium/Manchester City

Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne has truly established himself as one of the greatest midfielders of the modern era. We have run out of superlatives to describe the Belgian international who seems capable of pulling off the unthinkable in terms of playmaking.

De Bruyne's vision is unparalleled. He has the vision to see runs and movements that ordinary players won't and also has the technical ability to execute passes that are bang on the money. He has been the difference maker for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City over the past six seasons.

The 30-year-old also packs a vicious shot and can go hell for leather with either foot. So not only can he cause entire defences to collapse, he can also fire them into the corner no matter on which side he receives the ball.

In the 2020-21 season, De Bruyne scored 10 goals and provided 18 assists from 40 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens. At the recently concluded Euro 2020, De Bruyne scored one goal and provided two assists from four matches for Belgium.

#4 Kylian Mbappe - France/Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe is just 22-years-old but it feels like he has been around breaking defenders' ankles and sending them for sandwiches for a very long time. He has been world-class since he first broke onto the scene as an exciting attacker for AS Monaco in the 2016-17 season.

His blistering pace, quick feet and composure in front of goal have rendered him a nightmare to go toe-to-toe against. In 2018, Mbappe played a starring role as France went on to become world champions.

He has also been clocking incredible numbers for both club and country ever since. Although he had a largely forgettable Euro 2020, there is no questioning his ability and potential. In the 2020-21 season, Mbappe scored 42 goals and provided 12 assists in 47 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.

