5 best football defenders under 25

We look at the 5 best football defenders under 25 years of age

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Trent Alexander-Arnold are regarded as some of the best defenders in the world right now

Abhinav Anand FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

De Ligt in action for Juventus

Defending these days in football has a different meaning. Gone are the days where you had to be a no-nonsense player who tackled a lot and lumped the ball out of play to be a defender. These days, teams expect a variety of skills from their backline.

In case of a centre-back, it is preferred that he be good on the ball, with good vision and passing abilities. In the case of full-backs, you must know when to contribute in attack and when to track back to defend.

We look at 5 such young players who are the best defenders under 25.

#5 DAYOT UPAMECANO, RB LEIPZIG

Dayot Upamecano has a year left in his contract

France have so many centre-back options these days that it is a wonder Didier Deschamps doesn't get a selection headache.

One such talented centre-back is Dayot Upamecano. The 21-year old joined RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017, for a fee of €10 million. He has gone on to become one of the most in-demand centre-backs in the world with his performances for the Bundesliga side.

The France U21 international has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the Bundesliga, with his match intelligence as well as physicality a vital asset to Julian Nagelsmann.

Dayot Upamecano update from L'Equipe:



-Player wants to leave RB Leipzig this summer

-Doesn't want to go to clubs amongst Europe's best where he'd 4th or 5th choice in hierarchy

-Wants to accumulate playing time in a good European club, IDEALLY wants CLhttps://t.co/qBD04TvKfS pic.twitter.com/bvUSf87KU4 — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) July 7, 2020

He has been one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit. This season, he has made 36 appearances in all competitions for the club, providing an assist. He manages 3.4 tackles and interceptions per game, while also managing three clearances. He leads the Leipzig squad for average passes per game as well.

With just a year left in his contract, the young centre-back has been linked with multiple top European clubs. Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have all been linked with a move for the defender.

#4 TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD, LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool

Arguably the best right-back in the world right now, Trent Alexander-Arnold's rise has been meteoric.

The Liverpool born and bred defender has been one of the most important players for Liverpool in the last couple of seasons. A marauding right-back with envious offensive capabilities, Alexander-Arnold's impact on Liverpool's attack has been impressive.

Much of Liverpool's ball progression is done by their full-backs Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. In Alexander-Arnold's case, his crossing and creativity are often what makes Liverpool tick. Many believe that the 21-year old is a generational talent, and it is hard to dispute that.

The England international has a penchant for free-kicks as well. His unique skill-set is such that many critics opine that he will play as a midfielder later in his career.

Having already won the Champions League and the Premier League with his boyhood club, the young Scouser is already a fan favourite. This season, the young defender has made 45 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals and providing 13 assists. He leads the squad for key passes per game and crosses per game. He comes second, behind Virgil van Dijk, for long balls per game.

#3 ALPHONSO DAVIES, BAYERN MUNICH

Alphonso Davies has been in fine form this season

The youngest defender on this list, Alphonso Davies moved to Bayern Munich from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019 for a fee of €19 million.

A winger when he joined, he has lately been used as a left-back by Hansi Flick, where he has been a revelation. An extremely attacking left-back, Davies's phenomenal speed and stamina have been a sight to behold. Despite only playing in that role for a short while, many already regard him as one of the best left-backs in the world.

The Canada international broke the record for the fastest speed clocked in the Bundesliga during a match against Werder Bremen. Combine that with the 19-year old's dribbling abilities, and Davies is an opposition defender's nightmare.

The king of #Concacaf #CanMNT star Alphonso Davies is now the most valuable player ahead of #USMNT star Christian Pulisic



For more click HERE 👉https://t.co/JEyrSNoOM2 pic.twitter.com/UbEqfmsHx5 — Transfermarkt.us (@TMusa_news) July 8, 2020

Although defensively he has to improve, his intelligence is such that it will be a matter of when and not if. Right now Davies is more dependent on his recovery pace to clamp down opponents, often leaving space behind for attackers to get into.

Having said that, many top European clubs would love to have him. In 37 appearances for the club in all competitions, Davies has scored three goals and provided seven assists. He leads the Bayern squad for tackles per game, coming second for dribbles per game.

#2 AARON WAN-BISSAKA, MANCHESTER UNITED

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been immense for Manchester United

When Manchester United paid Crystal Palace €55 million for Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer, it raised a few eyebrows.

Wan-Bissaka had a breakthrough season with Palace the season before, but that had been his first proper season in the English top-flight. Many were sceptical if he could replicate his Palace numbers at Manchester United.

However, he has done that, and how. Wan-Bissaka has fortified the right-hand side for United and has become a nightmare for opposition wingers. Not many are able to get past him on a one-on-one, and his tackles are a sight to behold. While he shown some naivety while attacking, there have been definite improvements in that area as well.

The 22-year old is yet to be capped by England, although a call-up should not be too far away. Having started his football career as a winger, Wan-Bissaka is a very good right-back.

He has played 38 games for Manchester United this season, providing four assists. He leads the United squad for tackles per game as well as interceptions per game.

#1 MATTHIJS DE LIGT, JUVENTUS

Matthijs de Ligt has become one of Juventus's key players

After a slow start to his Juventus career, Matthijs de Ligt is now regarded as one of their most important players.

De Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax last summer for a fee of €75 million, making him one of the most expensive defenders in the world. The centre-back rejected interest from Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona to sign for the Italian giants.

The Netherlands international had a few hiccups in the beginning but now looks imperious at central defence. A modern ball-playing centre-back, the 20-year has formed a good partnership with veteran Leonardo Bonucci for the Bianconeri. So much so, that the Italian looks a little lost when de Ligt does not start alongside him.

Physically imposing and good on the ball, it is clear for everyone to see the Ajax roots in de Ligt. He now seems to be learning the art of old-school defendingn as well, which Italy is famous for.

This season, he has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals. The young defender leads the squad for clearances per game, also averaging 3.2 long balls per game.

