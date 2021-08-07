Ranking the 5 best free-kicks scored by Lionel Messi for Barcelona

Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract will not be renewed and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has left the club despite both parties reaching an agreement earlier.

In a statement released, the La Liga club cited "financial and structural obstacles" and blamed "Spanish league regulations" on player registration for being unable to sign a new contract with the player. Messi's previous contract had expired on June 30.

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

Lionel Messi has scored some brilliant free-kicks at Barcelona

Messi spent 17 seasons at Barcelona, making a total of 778 appearances and scoring 672 goals for the club. Among those goals were 50 brilliant free-kicks scored by the Argentine for Barcelona which inspired them to glory both in Spain and in Europe.

Here we take a look at five of the best free-kicks scored by Lionel Messi during his time at Barcelona.

Honorable mention: Free-kick vs Real Madrid, La Liga (07/10/2012)

Messi scored a sublime free-kick from 25 yards in a crunch game against Real Madrid in La Liga.

#5 Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga (05/05/2013)

Messi curled in a wonderful free-kick vs Real Betis in 2013

After crumbling to a 7-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final in midweek, Barcelona faced Real Betis at Camp Nou and had a chance to get closer to the title.

Lionel Messi started on the substitute bench as he had just recovered from a hamstring injury. The Argentine came on in the 65th minute with his side being held 2-2 by the spirited visitors and facing a real threat to their 13-month unbeaten home record in La Liga.

Within minutes of coming on, Lionel Messi curled home a wonderful free-kick in the top-right corner to hand Barcelona the lead for the first time in the match and leave many in the Camp Nou shaking their heads in disbelief.

Messi managed to score another goal in the match as Barcelona managed to secure all three points.

Lionel Messi netted 60 goals in 50 matches across all competitions for the club and was the top scorer in La Liga with 46 goals as Barcelona clinched the league title that season.

#4 Deportivo La Coruna vs Barcelona, La Liga (08/01/2011)

Messi scored a beautiful free-kick against Deportivo La Coruna in 2011

Just days before the 2010 Ballon d'Or ceremony, Barcelona had a La Liga match away to Deportivo La Coruna. The ceremony was going to be a special one for Barcelona fans as their three star players - Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi were on the podium for the award.

David Villa opened the scoring for the Catalan giants and in the 51st minute Messi gave a clear reminder of why the Argentine forward was in the running for a second straight Ballon d'Or, as he curled a sublime free-kick around the outside of the defensive wall and into the top left corner for his 18th goal of the season.

Barcelona went on to win the game 4-0 and in a few days time Lionel Messi won his second Ballon d'Or. He finished the season with 53 goals in 55 games in all competitions as Barcelona completed the Champions League and La Liga double.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith