5 best French players in the world right now (2022)

France has been an absolute footballing powerhouse throughout the history of the sport. Football is the most widely followed sport in France and it shows. They have an incredibly large talent pool and football is very much a part of the culture of the country.

France have won two FIFA World Cups and two European championships. They are the reigning champions of the world after winning the latest edition of the World Cup in 2018. The French national team is filled to the brim with superstars.

There are so many generational talents in the first team that so many top players struggle to even get a look in. France most recently won the UEFA Nations League and over the course of the tournament, they showed just how well-rounded and complete a team they are.

#5 Jules Kounde (Sevilla)

Jules Kounde is only 23 years old but has already established himself as one of the best centre-backs on the planet. Standing at 178 cms, the Frenchman is not as tall as traditional centre-backs but despite that, he excels at aerial duels and is a very solid presence at the heart of defence.

Sevilla have the best defensive record in La Liga this season. They have conceded just 16 goals in 23 games and it is testament to Kounde's ability as a centre-back.

Not only is he a strong defender who is difficult to get past or get the better of, but Kounde is also excellent with the ball at his feet. He is currently one of the most sought-after defenders in the world and is tipped to leave Sevilla to join one of the European giants this summer.

#4 Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

Theo Hernandez is currently one of the best left-backs in the world. It speaks volumes of France's squad depth when a player as good as Hernandez only got his first call-up to the national team just a few months ago in August 2021.

Hernandez is a technically proficient full-back who loves to bomb up and down the left flank. He can jink past opponents with ease and is very dangerous with the ball in the final third. The 24 year old is also excellent at aerial duels as well as at reading the game and this makes him a very versatile player.

Hernandez has scored four goals and provided seven assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for AC Milan this season.

