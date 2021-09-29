5 best French U21 players in the world right now (2021)

The French league is not seen as the most competitive league in Europe. There's always the question of how far Ligue 1 can push individuals to help them reach the next level of their game. The passion is there, the facilities are there and so is technical management. But if the elites of the game are contesting elsewhere in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, then are you really getting to play against the best?

Despite all those things, France are the reigning world champions and the nation continues to be a hotbed of sensational young talent. Arsene Wenger once ranked Paris as the second-best talent pool for football, just behind Brazil's Sao Paulo. So today we take a look at how France have been doing in terms of producing fresh promising talent.

Here are five of the best French U21 players in the world right now:

#5 Illan Meslier

Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

There is no debate that being an outfield player under Marcelo Bielsa is one of the most demanding things in modern football today. A constant hustle is required on the field from the first whistle to the last, and you cannot not be wearing your running shoes. Some would say that makes the goalkeeper the most comfortable of the lot in the team.

We are sure Illan Meslier would beg to differ and it's not difficult to see why. Leeds United play an all-out attacking mode of football. This frequently allows the opposition to counter them and the man-marking is often too difficult to apply for 90 minutes. That leaves the goalkeeper bearing the brunt of the shots with little help from the defense.

Meslier has so far stood up to the task of guarding the goal for Leeds United. He kept 11 clean sheets on Leeds' return to the English top-division after 16 years. Bielsa's side finished ninth, the best finish for a first-choice U21 goalkeeper in the Premier League. Meslier is a great sweeper and rarely has a lapse in judgement.

LUFCDATA @LUFCDATA



83% distribution

56 touches

38/46 successful passes

8 recoveries

7 saves 🔥

4 diving saves 🧤

1 penalty shootout save 💪



More heroics from the Leeds’ number one. 👏👏 Illan Meslier vs. Fulham:83% distribution56 touches38/46 successful passes8 recoveries7 saves 🔥4 diving saves 🧤1 penalty shootout save 💪More heroics from the Leeds’ number one. 👏👏 #LUFC Illan Meslier vs. Fulham:



83% distribution

56 touches

38/46 successful passes

8 recoveries

7 saves 🔥

4 diving saves 🧤

1 penalty shootout save 💪



More heroics from the Leeds’ number one. 👏👏 #LUFC https://t.co/bdVyq37aAE

The French youngster recently penned a new deal at Elland Road. Meslier, though tender of age, has proven to be highly passionate and expressive on the pitch. His brave display at Craven Cottage in the EFL Cup third-round tie saw his side progress on penalties last week.

#4 Boubacar Kamara

Boubacar Kamara (right) in action for Marseille

One of the most high-profile midfielders emerging in France, Boubacar Kamara's graph has been on an onward journey since he made his first senior appearance for childhood club Marseille. They are lucky to still have Kamara in their ranks after increased interest from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Kamara is what many would call a "technical destroyer" in the middle of the park. He is extremely intense while pressing the opposition and supremely firm while contesting duels and making challenges. He has a good sense of positioning which allows him to play progressive passes without relying much on back passes.

Daniel @ImDanielArrigo

height:1.84m

value rn:€37m

Position:DM/CM

Age:21



Kamara is a defensive first DM who can also bring the ball up the pitch quite well.I think he can be the DM of the future for FC Barcelona when Busi starts to decline massively

more: Boubacar Kamara:height:1.84mvalue rn:€37mPosition:DM/CMAge:21Kamara is a defensive first DM who can also bring the ball up the pitch quite well.I think he can be the DM of the future for FC Barcelona when Busi starts to decline massivelymore: totalfootballanalysis.com/player-analysi… Boubacar Kamara:

height:1.84m

value rn:€37m

Position:DM/CM

Age:21



Kamara is a defensive first DM who can also bring the ball up the pitch quite well.I think he can be the DM of the future for FC Barcelona when Busi starts to decline massively

more:totalfootballanalysis.com/player-analysi… https://t.co/oISQxCA6Ql

The versatile midfielder has occasionally been employed in the centre-back position and has felt pretty comfortable. A notable part of Kamara's play is his tactical fouls. He committed them without much nuisance, picking up just six yellow cards the previous season.

Although only 21, the midfielder has already amassed a century of appearances for the French club in Ligue 1. He is in the last year of his contract at Marseille and it would be such a shame for them if he leaves for free.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith