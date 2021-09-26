5 best Italian players in the world right now (2021)

Four-time World Cup winner Italy have been one of the most dominant forces in international football. The Italians have always showcased a natural flair for the game and they continue to do so to this very day.

The Italian top-flight, known as Serie A, is widely considered to be the most tactical professional football league in the world. The Azzurri have housed some of the greatest footballers of all time. They last won the World Cup in 2006.

The national side has had to encounter its own share of ups and downs in recent times. There was a dip in the quality of talent but it looks like they're well on their way back to asserting their dominance.

Italy most recently won Euro 2020 and are the reigning champions of Europe. They have a squad that's brimming with world-class talent. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Italian players in the world right now.

#5 Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

Switzerland v Italy - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Federico Chiesa was a standout performer for Italy at Euro 2020. The Juventus winger's pace and directness helped add a sense of dynamism to Italy's attack. The 23-year-old is a relentless worker with great technical finesse and could go on to become a world-beater by the time he hits his peak.

Chiesa possesses a great burst of pace and is adept at taking defenders on and beating them. He can also play in a variety of positions across the frontline thanks to his technical ability and tactical intelligence.

Chiesa works very hard for his side and does not hide when he has to track back and help his defenders out. He is capable of scoring goals and setting up his teammates and is a livewire whenever he is on the pitch.

He scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season for Juventus.

#4 Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Leonardo Bonucci has been a reliable presence at the back for Italy for a very long time now. The duo of Bonucci and Chiellini were not dribbled past even once at Euro 2020.

Having started out as a midfielder, Bonucci slowly transitioned into a centre-back. Thanks to the nature of the grooming he received in his early days, he is an excellent ball playing defender.

Bonucci is also excellent at aerial duels and is a solid tackler as well. The 34-year-old also showcases great leadership qualities and is excellent at mashalling the backline. He has won nine Serie A titles in his career and played a big hand in Italy's triumph at Euro 2020 this past summer.

