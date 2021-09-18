5 best left-footed forwards in the Premier League right now

The Premier League has boasted some of the finest left-footed players in the history of the game. There is something about the left-footed players which makes them more elegant and classy on the pitch.

Some of the world's finest players have been naturally left-footed. The best example, in this case, has to be of the great Lionel Messi. Imagine Messi beating three or four players on the right before cutting inside and scoring a curling finish into the top left corner. Just the thought of the ball slowly drifting away from the goalkeeper makes it so super satisfying.

Some of the Premier League's most successful players are left-footed

They may not have been in the majority, but some of the left-footed players made the Premier League more attractive. Some of the most famous names on this list include Robbie Fowler, Robin van Persie, Arjen Robben, David Silva, Ryan Giggs, Gareth Bale and many others.

Even this season, the Premier League possesses some amazing left-footed players, some well experienced, some with great future prospects. On that note, let's take a look at the best left-footed forwards in the Premier League right now:

#5 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Greenwood has started the season in style

Mason Greenwood has been at Manchester United since the age of six. After graduating from United's youth academy in 2018, the Englishman was asked to train with the senior squad by the then United manager Jose Mourinho.

Soon, the Portuguese manager was sacked and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took his place. Solskjaer eventually gave Greenwood his debut in 2019. The forward scored against Astana in the UEFA Europa league, thus becoming United's youngest ever goalscorer in European competition.

Ever since then, Greenwood has been a part of United's first team. In the past two years, the 19-year-old has learned and developed a lot. With his sweet left foot, Greenwood has become lethal in front of goal. Despite his young age, Greenwood has already scored 20 goals in 69 appearances in the league.

Leo @utdleo_ Mason Greenwood has 8 PL goals in his last 10 games and 19 PL goals overall.



Those stats ain’t normal for a 19 years old, starboy for a reason. Mason Greenwood has 8 PL goals in his last 10 games and 19 PL goals overall.



Those stats ain’t normal for a 19 years old, starboy for a reason. https://t.co/lD3RIMFbbK

Out of his 20 goals, 14 have come from his left foot. Greenwood is blessed to be almost equally good with his right foot. With his ability to play as a striker as well as a winger on either flank, he looks very well equipped to set the Premier League on fire. Greenwood has already scored thrice this season and it will be interesting to see how many goals he ends up with at the end of the season.

#4 Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)

Bamford has exceeded expectations at Leeds

The 28-year old English striker has had quite the journey. Graduating from Nottingham Forest's youth academy, Patrick Bamford hardly played for them and joined Chelsea.

Since joining the Blues, Bamford has gone on a spree of loans at different clubs in both the Championship and the Premier League. His first loan spell was with Milton Keynes Dons where he spent a season and a half. Following this stint, he joined Derby County in January 2014, on loan for the remainder of the season.

Bamford joined Middlesbrough in August 2014, on loan until January but his spell was extended for the entire season later on. Over the next two seasons, he went on loan to three different Premier League clubs, namely Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Burnley.

He returned to Middlesbrough in January 2017, only for this time it was on a permanent transfer. Boro were relegated that season and after playing one year with them in the Championship, Bamford joined Leeds United in the summer of 2018.

With the Whites coached by Marcelo Bielsa, Bamford was about to have a revelation. The English striker turned into a regular scorer and helped Leeds win the EFL Championship in the 2019-20 season. In his first season in the Premier League with Leeds, Bamford ended up scoring 17 goals, ending as the fourth-highest goalscorer in the division.

VBET News @VBETnews Patrick Bamford's stats from his first Premier League season ⚡️



🏟️ 38 games

⚽️ 17 goals

🅰️ 8 assists



Should he have been called up to the England squad for the Euro 2020? Patrick Bamford's stats from his first Premier League season ⚡️



🏟️ 38 games

⚽️ 17 goals

🅰️ 8 assists



Should he have been called up to the England squad for the Euro 2020? https://t.co/A7kRVmgJG2

The former Chelsea striker definitely has goals in him. He likes to play as a lone striker and is quite helpful in assisting his teammates. In his 70 appearances in the Premier League, Bamford has scored 19 goals, out of which 14 of them have been with his left foot.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith