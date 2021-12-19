5 best left-footed midfielders in the world right now

The majority of footballers in the world are right-footed. That's why there is a certain sense of novelty attached with left-footed players. Despite being fewer in numbers, two of the greatest footballers of all time, Diego Maradona and Messi, are left-footed players.

They add a sense of balance to their sides and if a team has that kind of dynamism, they'll be more efficient at moving the ball around.

For example, a left-footer can manipulate balls from acute angles where a right-footed player will struggle to do anything at all. Left-footed midfielders are even more of a rarity than left-footed forwards.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best left-footed midfielders in the game right now.

#5 Martin Odegaard (Norway/Arsenal)

Former Real Madrid man Martin Odegaard could very well be Arsenal's next Mesut Ozil. The Norwegian international most certainly has that level of quality but it remains to be seen whether he will be able to produce it on a consistent basis.

Odegaard has been impressive for the Gunners since joining the club in January 2021 on an initial loan deal. Arsenal made the move permanent in the summer for a sum in the ballpark of €40 million.

The 23-year-old has done a decent job so far and seems to be getting used to the pace of the Premier League. He has scored four goals and provided an assist in 13 Premier League appearances for the Gunners so far this season.

He is a creative attacking midfielder who has a great eye for a pass. Odegaard is also pretty decent from set-pieces.

#4 Paulo Dybala (Argentina/Juventus)

Paulo Dybala became a peripheral figure at Juventus during the 2020-21 season under Andrea Pirlo. The former player did not rate Dybala very highly and the Argentina international was left frustrated a lack of game time.

However, Massimiliano Allegri's arrival has been a welcome change for Dybala. He played some of the best football of his career during Allegri's first stint as the manager of the Bianconeri.

Dybala is getting back to his best season. It has been an underwhelming start to the season for Juventus. But Dybala's early-season form has been a positive for them. The 28-year-old has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances across the Serie A and Champions League so far this term.

Dybala is a great dribbler and is a wonderful technician. He showcases great vision and has the passing range to match it. The Argentina international is also capable of finding the back of the net from range and is a brilliant set-piece taker as well.

