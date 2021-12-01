5 best midfielders above the age of 33 in world football right now

There is nothing more saddening than seeing age catch up to your favorite footballers. The things they once did without breaking a sweat, at the most sublime movement starts requiring too much of an effort all of a sudden. The worst thing about it? You can't hide it, it's visible in training and gets attention amidst games.

The players themselves are under immense pressure in this game where the individuals waiting to replace you at the first sight of you slowing down are high. We have seen many players put up a fight against the natural process of aging and come out with flying colors.

It is a joy to watch such stars sustain their standards even as the going gets tough and the body refuses to move with the ease it once did. Midfielders in particular have to run a great length of the pitch, cover every inch and participate on both ends of the field. In between, their accurate distribution, clever bits of creativity and necessary holding of the ball, follow.

Some midfielders in world football have aged like fine wine and still continue to ply their trade with grace and effortlessness. Here are the five best midfielders above the age of 33 in world football right now:

#5 Ivan Rakitic

He started his Spanish top-flight career with Sevilla and is back at the club in the final few years of his career. Ivan Rakitic arrived at Barcelona in 2014 as a replacement for Xavi Hernandez, and just like the former great, he became untouchable in their squad.

The fans did turn on him in his final year with the Catalan club but he has risen above that and has put in a good run of performances for Sevilla. One thing the Croatian has given Sevilla is solidity in midfield. He has been an ever-present figure since joining and continues to play every game.

Rakitic is quite metronomic in the manner he plays, doesn't keep the ball for too long, although comfortable with it at his feet, he likes to release it at the best opportunity. Julen Lopetegui knows the Croatian is the reason why their midfield keeps ticking and he cannot afford to lose him.

His right-foot is capable of producing the most thunderous strikes and his ability to contribute with goals from midfield has never been put to rest. Since joining Sevilla for a second time, he has contributed with 11 goals and six assists in two seasons.

#4 Fernandinho

Manchester City v Blackpool - Pre-Season Friendly

A Manchester City player for nine seasons now, Fernandinho has been a great servant to the club. Ever so reliable, the Brazilian capped his 361st appearance for City with a goal on a snowy pitch against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday. His contract was set to expire in 2021, but he signed a one-year extension.

The 36-year old has played a key role in what has been a dominant decade in England, for the Manchester-based side. He has won four Premier League titles and a record six EFL Cups as a City player. The defensive midfielder has proudly done the dirty work to help his side whenever needed.

Fernandinho has been an example for many midfielders in the Premier League as to how one should go about committing tactical fouls. He continues to do what he's best at, disrupting the opposition from building momentum and winning the ball in midfield.

At 36, he's shown that age hasn't gotten the better of him yet, playing his part in seven English top-flight games and two Champions League matches.

