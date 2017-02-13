5 best moments of the week from European football

Some stunning goals, a historic victory and a few thrillers make it to the top five moments from European football this week.

@NishanthNS_97 by Nishanth

Fernando Torres produces a moment of magic

Footballing action from the domestic league and cup competitions in Europe was in full flow this week as most countries had both Cup and League games this midweek and weekend respectively. With a number of fixtures from around the continent, it was surely a delight for football fans from around the world.

In Spain, Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves reached the finals of the Copa Del Rey while Leicester City knocked out Derby in their FA Cup replay fixture. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, extended their lead over RP Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Chelsea, on the other hand, dropped points for the first time since their loss to Tottenham.

Real Madrid continued their fine form in La Liga while Monaco and Juventus maintained their three and seven points lead in Ligue 1 and Serie A respectively. With loads of action from Europe, here are five of the best moments from this week of football:

#1 Torres turns back the clock

Fernando Torres has been in fine form this week after scoring two last weekend and starting the game against Barcelona mid-week. He was picked by Diego Simeone over Kevin Gameiro yet again on Sunday against Celta Vigo.

The 32-year old looked to be in great touch yet again and produce the best moment of the game came in the 11th minute. The Spaniard scored a stunning goal to equalise after Celta Vigo took the lead in the 5th minute thanks to a header from Gustavo Cabral.

The goal was something that would remind fans of El Nino in his prime, wearing the Red kit of Liverpool. Perhaps there is still some magic left in the striker.