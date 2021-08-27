5 best number 5s in world football at the moment

For many, football jersey numbers are a matter of importance. Assigning the correct number to the correct player is not easy, though, but when that happens, it makes people happy.

The no. 5 is generally worn by a centre-back, while a few defensive midfielders prefer the number as well. Some of the best centre-backs in the game wear the no. 5, which is a prestigious jersey number.

On that note, here is a look at the five best no. 5s in world football at the moment.

#5 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets has been a key player for Barcelona.

One of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time, Sergio Busquets is a key reason behind Barcelona's success in the last 13 years.

A one-club man, Busquets made his debut for Barcelona in 2008, and immediately impressed with his performances. The Spain international does not boast incredible physical strength or pace, but is an excellent reader of the game and is technically gifted.

Busquets has enjoyed a remarkably consistent stint at the highest level for club and country.

Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Gerard Piqué have all now taken significant pay cuts to help Barcelona lower their wage bill 👏 pic.twitter.com/5SZ6fsfYwh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 25, 2021

The 33-year-old is still going strong, and is now the captain of Barcelona following the departure of Lionel Messi. Busquets has been a key presence for his country as well, winning the FIFA World Cup and the Euros with Spain.

#4 Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Rodrigo De Paul recently won Copa America 2021.

La Liga's new shiny addition, Rodrigo De Paul, will hope to carry his Copa America 2021 form to the new season for Atletico Madrid.

De Paul was heavily linked with a move away from Udinese for some time, with the likes of Leeds United and Inter Milan suggested as potential destinations. Atletico Madrid, though, managed to sign him this summer for £31.5 million.

The Argentina international joins the club after a triumphant Copa America 2021 campaign with the Albiceleste.

The 27-year-old is creative, and does not shirk away from his defensive duties. De Paul will look to provide impetus to Atletico Madrid's midfield, and is familiar with the La Liga setting, having previously played in the competition for Valencia.

