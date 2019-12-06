5 best performers of matchday 15 in the Premier League

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Matchday 15 comes to an end, and this has turned out to be one of the best game-weeks this season, if not the best! There were plenty of upsets and brilliance throughout the week, right from Brighton's incredible victory over Arsenal at the Emirates to Jose's first defeat as Spurs manager at the hands of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On the other side of the country, Liverpool registered a comprehensive 5-2 victory over Everton, as goals from Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri got Marco Silva the sack. While Manchester City eased past Burnley at Turf Moor in an attempt to reduce the gap between them and Liverpool, Leicester City struggled a bit but eventually bagged a 2-0 win over Watford at the King Power to consolidate second spot in the standings, three points above the Cityzens.

Chelsea, Wolves and Manchester United won their home games quite comfortably, but Arsenal were rinsed by the visitors as Graham Potter's men stole 3 points from the Gunners, dragging them down to 10th on the league table, five points above the relegation zone.

So, who do you think were the top performers of this game week?

5. Tammy Abraham - Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

The inclusion of Tammy Abraham came as a surprise for many, as the 21-year-old suffered a worrying back injury against Valencia last week. However, the fans were delighted to see him back on the pitch and the youngster yet again came up big for the Blues, showing exactly what they lacked against West Ham in their previous league encounter.

Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi are decent strikers in their own right, but the qualities Chelsea's first choice striker brings to the table is immense, as he opened the scoring with a brilliant header. But Aston Villa were back on level terms before HT. Soon in the second half, Abraham was yet again involved in the goal as he laid it on plate to Mason Mount, who stroke the ball home.

With a goal and an assist, Abraham took his tally to 11 goals in 14 games; the second highest in the league, as well as bagging 4 assists. He has thrived under Frank Lampard and is showing no signs of stopping.

