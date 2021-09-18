5 best player reunions this season

Football fans are in agreement that we've just witnessed one of the most entertaining and exciting summer transfer windows of all time. What were the odds that we'd see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo change clubs in the same summer? But both of them did, and so did several other high-profile players.

As a result of all the activity that transpired in the summer, we have been gifted with some dream player unions and reunions. For example, it was almost impossible to picture Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in the same team together up until this summer.

The two players have been at each other's necks over the years whilst playing for arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona. It's great to see both players don the same colour shirt and indulge in camaraderie.

But who are those players who have now once again joined hands with a former teammate? Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best player reunions this summer.

#5 Antoine Griezmann and Koke (Atletico Madrid)

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Well, picking out a single player for Antoine Griezmann is indeed a bit unfair. He has only returned to his old club after spending two seasons at Barcelona. The jury is still out on whether or not Griezmann was a good signing for the Catalans but it doesn't really matter anymore.

Griezmann became a global superstar during his five-year stint between 2014 and 2019 at Atletico Madrid. Koke shared the pitch with the Frenchman throughout the latter's time at the club and the duo have won several trophies together.

They have won the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Supercopa de Espana in addition to reaching the Champions League final in the 2015-16 season. Griezmann will be happy to be among familiar faces again and this is a reunion, the evolution of which we're keen to observe.

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse 🎙| Koke on the fans’ reactions to Griezmann’s return to Atleti [via MD]



🗣 “I think the fans will welcome Antoine well. He is an Atlético de Madrid footballer and, as such, the fan always tries to encourage and support his team, not only him, but every player in the club.” 🎙| Koke on the fans’ reactions to Griezmann’s return to Atleti [via MD]



🗣 “I think the fans will welcome Antoine well. He is an Atlético de Madrid footballer and, as such, the fan always tries to encourage and support his team, not only him, but every player in the club.” https://t.co/L2kliWEODl

#4 Romelu Lukaku and Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Cesar Azpilicueta and Romelu Lukaku (courtesy: The Sun)

While Romelu Lukaku was enduring his entirely forgettable first stint at Chelsea between 2011 and 2014, Cesar Azpilicueta had just joined the senior side in 2012. But Lukaku was sent out on loan to West Bromwich Albion and Everton in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons respectively.

In fact, they were on the bench together for the UEFA Super Cup match against Bayern Munich in 2013 before Lukaku was shipped out to Everton on loan. The duo have kept in touch through the years. Azpilicueta had this to say about his returning teammate (via Tribuna):

“Romelu’s a completely different player now. He has learned from bad experiences and has gained maturity over the years.

“When he was at Chelsea the first time you have to take into consideration that it was a very strong group of characters and he was very young, so it wasn’t easy for him.

“But right from the beginning we had a great relationship and even though he left Chelsea many years ago, we have always been in contact - when he was at Everton, when he was with Manchester United and in Italy.

“He has had to work his way to the top with a few loans to other teams, a couple of moves in the Premier League and then a transfer to Italy to prove his worth.

Lukaku is back at Stamford Bridge and has got his second stint at the club off to a flying start. He has scored four goals in four appearances across the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League so far. Azpilicueta is a fixture in Chelsea's backline, which is one of the strongest in all of Europe.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣"The impact he has had has been immense."



Cesar Azpilicueta and Thomas Tuchel believe Romelu Lukaku has started his 2nd Chelsea spell impressively. 🗣"The impact he has had has been immense."



Cesar Azpilicueta and Thomas Tuchel believe Romelu Lukaku has started his 2nd Chelsea spell impressively. https://t.co/lZUNQ4Z9Iv

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith