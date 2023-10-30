5 best players under the age of 21 right now

In the modern era of football, it's remarkable to witness how players are hitting their peak at a much younger age. The development of youth academies, improved coaching methods, and access to advanced training techniques have accelerated the growth of young talents.

As a result, it's not uncommon to find world-class footballers who are still under the age of 21. These prodigies exhibit an extraordinary blend of skill, athleticism, and tactical understanding, often dominating the field alongside seasoned veterans.

Some of these players are already exceptional at what they do and their potential is mindboggling. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best players under the age of 21 right now.

#5 Eduardo Camavinga (France/Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v 1. FC Union Berlin: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Real Madrid currently have some of the most talented U-21 players in the world. Eduardo Camavinga is a great example and the Frenchman already possesses a remarkable blend of technical qualities, tactical intelligence, and maturity that belies his age.

The 20-year-old is a dynamic footballer who can play in a variety of positions. Camavinga can play anywhere in midfield and has also impressed massively when he's deployed at left-back.

Camavinga is slowly integrating himself into the Real Madrid starting lineup now and has a very bright future ahead of him.

#4 Gavi (Spain/Barcelona)

Spain Soccer La Liga

Barcelona have done a solid job of growing young talent throughout their history and Gavi's rise to prominence over the past couple of years underscores this. Gavi is only 19 but is already a mainstay in Spain and Barcelona's midfield.

He is a wiry presence in the middle of the park. A combative and technically gifted midfielder, Gavi contributes massively to both the defensive as well as offensive aspects of the game for club and country.

Gavi is also quite versatile and in addition to being able to play in multiple positions in midfield, he has also shone down the left wing for Barca.

#3 Pedri (Spain/Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - LaLiga EA Sports

Pedri took the footballing world by storm by producing impressive performances for club and country at the tender of 18. He won the Best Young Player of the Tournament award at the 2020 Euros.

Thanks to his technical skills and game intelligence, Pedri earned comparisons to Barcelona greats like Andres Iniesta and Xavi very early in his career. His vision and passing ability are top-notch and his nimble-footedness and low center of gravity make him one of the most agile and effective ball progressors in the game.

Pedri is widely expected to burgeon into one of the greatest players of his generation.

#2 Jamal Musiala (Germany/Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v SV Darmstadt 98 - Bundesliga

Jamal Musiala is one of the most exciting young attackers in the game right now. His incredible dribbling skills, explosive pace, and sharp movement make him a nightmare to defend against. Musiala loves taking defenders on and his ability to navigate tight spaces is remarkable.

The German international is nearly impossible to shake off the ball and his decision-making inside the final third is already stellar. The 20-year-old also has a keen eye for goal and is a menacing presence in the attacking realms with the ball at his feet.

#1 Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid)

Spain Soccer La Liga

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid earlier this summer on a deal worth €103 million. This made him Real Madrid's second-most expensive signing of all time.

Although football fans are well aware of Bellingham's exploits for England and Borussia Dortmund, few could have predicted the sheer impact he'd have for Real Madrid in his early days at the club.

The 20-year-old has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu and has more than justified his price tag in the opening stages of the new campaign. Bellingham has played like a man possessed and has already become a fan-favourite at Real Madrid.

His haul of 13 goals and two assists from 13 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos so far this season speaks volumes of his incredible footballing ability.