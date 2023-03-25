5 best players in the Champions League this season (2022-23)

The UEFA Champions League is widely regarded as Europe's premier club football competition, featuring the continent's best clubs and players.

The tournament's rigorous format, which pits top teams from across Europe against each other in a knockout-style competition, makes it a true test of a player's ability to perform at the highest level.

Given the level of competition, a player's performance in the Champions League is often seen as a strong indicator of their quality. Outstanding displays against the continent's best teams and players serving to highlight a player's ability to compete at the highest level.

In this sense, excelling in the Champions League is often seen as the ultimate benchmark for a player's quality and ability. On that note, let's take a look at the five best players in the Champions League this season.

#5 Joao Mario (Benfica)

Joao Mario has had an awakening of sorts this season. The Portugal international, who has hardly been among the goals his whole career, woke up and chose violence this term and is currently one of the best goalscoring midfielders in Euope.

Mario has been in terrific form for Benfica this season and it has bled into his performances in the Champions League as well. He has scored six goals and provided two assists in eight Champions League appearances so far this term.

At 30, Mario is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career and Benfica have benefited greatly from it both domestically and in Europe.

#4 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been the breakout star of the 2022-23 season. He has taken the footballing world by storm since joining Napoli last summer. The Georgia international has mesmerized everyone with his incredible technical qualities and game intelligence.

Kvaratskhelia's contributions have been vital to Napoli's dominant Serie A campaign. The Partenopei are also tipped to enjoy a deep run in the Champions League as well this term.

Kvaratskhelia has already turned in a handful of sensational performances for Luciano Spalletti's side in Europe's elite competition this season. In seven Champions League appearances this term, the 22-year-old has scored two goals and provided four assists.

#3 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich is one of the best midfielders in the world right now. He has a knack for keeping things simple yet effective in midfield no matter how much pressure he might be under.

The Bavarians have been difficult to break down in the Champions League this term and the new captain of the German national team's well-rounded skillset has helped them greatly with that.

Kimmich is not only adept at spraying accurate long balls to his forwards but he also excels at breaking down play and acting as a destroyer in midfield. He has provided three assists in seven Champions League appearances so far this term for Bayern.

#2 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior has been a standout performer for Real Madrid this term across all competitions. He has grown into a world-class attacker over the past couple of seasons. The fact that he has been a dominant presence for them even in Europe underscores the sheer improvement he has showcased in recent times.

Vinicus has been a force to be reckoned with for Carlo Ancelotti's side this term. He has kept defenders guessing with his excellent footwork and his finishing has undergone a massive upgrade as well of late.

Vinicius has scored six goals and provided three assists in eight Champions League appearances so far this term.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

There is not much novelty to the statement that Erling Haaland is in phenomenal goalscoring form anymore. The Norway international is arguably the best centre-forward in the world and he is only 22 years old.

Haaland scored as many as five goals against RB Leipzig in the second leg of Manchester City's Round of 16 tie against the Bundesliga outfit. In doing so, he took his Champions League goal tally for the season to 10.

He has chipped in with some extremely important goals for Pep Guardiola's side this season. Haaland's form makes City one of the favorites to win the Champions League this season.

