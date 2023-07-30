5 best players who have left the Premier League this transfer window

The Premier League is arguably the most competitive top-flight football competition in the world. Most English teams are wealthier than their European counterparts and as a direct result, they are able to rope in some of the best footballers on the planet.

The level of competition is very high in the Premier League and keeping up with the rigorous physical demands of the English game is an arduous task. Suffice it to say, it's not a safe haven for footballers who are past their primes and are on the decline.

These days, many footballers cop a move away from the Premier League as they approach the final leg of their respective careers. This could happen due to a plethora of reasons. Several players go to countries like China, Saudi Arabia or even the USA in return for a fat paycheque.

Some want to wind down their playing career in a less competitive environment. Like that, reasons can vary. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players who have left the Premier League this transfer season.

#5 Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United to Al-Ahli)

It wasn't long ago that Allan Saint-Maximin was the only bright spark in a tepid Newcastle United side. Now the French winger's fortunes and that of Newcastle's have gone in two different directions.

Saint-Maximin struggled to nail down a starting berth as Eddie Howe guided the Magpies to Champions League qualification in the 2022-23 season. But at the age of 26, he was expected to bounce back from such a setback.

After all, Saint-Maximin is one of the most gifted dribblers of his generation and is capable of producing moments of magic with the ball at his feet. But he has surprisingly chosen to leave Newcastle United and join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli instead.

Al-Ahli and Newcastle United are owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Now that he is moving to Saudi Arabia, where the level of competition is nothing like it is in the Premier League, we're unlikely to see him back in the English top-flight ever again.

#4 Jordan Henderson (Liverpool to Al Ettifaq)

Jordan Henderson will go down as one of the most influential players at Liverpool in the Jurgen Klopp era. The Englishman's leadership qualities, efficiency and work ethic were critical to the change in their fortunes in recent times.

However, it became apparent during last season that Henderson was on the decline. The 33-year-old has now completed a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq on a deal worth €14 million. According to the Mirror, Hendo will earn a whopping €815,000 per week in wages at his new club.

Henderson won one Champions League title, one Premier League title, one FA Cup and two Carabao Cups during his 12-year stint at Liverpool

#3 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool to Al-Ahli)

Roberto Firmino is yet another player who played a crucial role in Liverpool's recent glories. The Brazilian forward will remain a fan-favourite at Anfield thanks to his flair, selflessness and hardworking nature.

Firmino's game intelligence, leadership qualities, pressing and technical brilliance helped make Liverpool's front three, which included Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, the best in the business for a few seasons.

In 32 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool, the 31-year-old scored 111 goals and provided 79 assists. Firmino has completed his move to Al-Ahli, where he will join forces with Saint-Maximin in their frontline.

#2 N'Golo Kante (Chelsea to Al-Ittihad)

N'Golo Kante is one of the best defensive midfielders of the modern era. The diminutive Frenchman was a force to be reckoned with in his prime and was a standout performer in Leicester City's historic 2015-16 Premier League title-winning campaign.

Kante also won the Premier League and Champions League titles with Chelsea, playing a defining role in both successes. He was also the engine that propelled France to glory at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Niggling injuries have definitely had an impact on Kante and his form has tailed off in recent years. As such, a move abroad made sense and Kante now plays alongside the legendary Karim Benzema for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad.

#1 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City to Al-Ahli)

Riyad Mahrez is one of the finest wingers of his generation. Like Kante, Mahrez was one of the breakout stars in Leicester City's historic Premier League title-winning campaign. The Algeria international's languid elegance and incredible technical qualities made him a nightmare to defend against.

Mahrez has had a decorated career and has won plenty of trophies at Manchester City and leaves the club as a continental treble winner. He has won five Premier League titles, one Champions League title, two FA Cips and three League Cups in his career. Mahrez has now joined Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Ahli.