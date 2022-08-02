5 best players to have played under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel possesses one of the sharpest minds in football. The German, known for his technical know-how and dynamic gameplans, has already won two league titles (Ligue 1) and a Champions League trophy, amongst other honors.

Having managed European powerhouses Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea, Tuchel has had the good fortune of coaching some brilliant players.

Today, we will take a look at the cream of the crop in his coaching history.

Below, we will take a look at the top five players Tuchel has coached and shed light on their achievements under the German manager:

#5 Antonio Rudiger - Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger, who joined Real Madrid as a free agent this summer, is an absolute powerhouse.

He is excellent in terms of defensive acumen, knows how to pass the ball, and is a leader at the back, through and through. Rudiger was always a great defender but it was only after Tuchel’s appointment at Chelsea that he turned world-class.

Rudiger found himself at home in Tuchel’s three-man backline. The German coach also gave his compatriot the license to venture into the opposition half, adding a new dimension to Chelsea’s play.

The 29-year-old centre-back played 78 games under Tuchel during their time together at Stamford Bridge between January 2021 and July 2022, recording six goals and five assists.

The duo won the 2020-21 Champions League, the 2021-22 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2022 Club World Cup for Chelsea.

#4 Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain

One of the best central midfielders in the world, Marco Verratti hardly needs an introduction.

Since joining the Parisians from Pescara in 2012, the Italian has slowly turned himself into a total midfielder.

He passes without breaking a sweat, can dictate the tempo of the game, and can single-handedly help his team win midfield battles against worthy enemies.

Verratti played 88 games under Tuchel during their time together at PSG between July 2018 and December 2020, recording a single goal and 10 assists.

They could not win the Champions League, but won two Ligue 1 titles, one French Cup, one French League Cup, and two Trophee des Champions.

#3 Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain

Over the course of his career, Neymar has produced some fine performances for his teams. Tuchel was lucky to oversee many of them during their time together at PSG between July 2018 and December 2020.

Neymar played a total of 67 games across competitions under the German manager, recording a whopping 51 wins and 32 assists.

A charismatic forward with a bag full of excellent tricks, Neymar has the Brazilian flair rooted in his veins. On his day, the 30-year-old could tear apart any defense in the world, and he showcased his unique ability in the 2019-20 Champions League campaign.

Buoyed by his three goals and four assists in six appearances, PSG went all the way to the final, where they were narrowly beaten by Bayern Munich.

Apart from taking the Parisians to their maiden Champions League final, Neymar also won a couple of Ligue 1 titles under Tuchel.

#2 Thiago Silva - Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea's Thiago Silva is widely recognized as one of the best defenders in the world. The Brazilian centre-back is not the quickest or the meanest around, but his ability to thrive under pressure is second to none.

Even against the toughest of forwards in the most flamboyant teams, Silva calmly takes control without breaking a sweat.

Tuchel has had the good fortune of managing Silva at two football clubs, first at PSG, then at Chelsea. The German managed the centre-back a total of 74 times during their time together at PSG between 2018 and 2020. Silva scored once and provided two assists, winning two consecutive Ligue 1 titles in the process.

Silva moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020, signing as a free agent. Tuchel followed the Brazilian to west London a few months later, and they have been together since.

Silva has played 63 games under the former BVB boss at Chelsea so far, winning one Champions League trophy, one UEFA Super Cup, and one Club World Cup.

#1 Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe is arguably the best player Tuchel has coached in his career. The Frenchman was already a star when Tuchel took charge of the club ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Over the next couple of campaigns, the German coach helped Mbappe mold his game and emerge as one of the most lethal forwards in the business.

Mbappe played a total of 98 games under the current Chelsea boss during their time together in the French capital. In those 98 matches, Mbappe scored 83 goals. If that was not impressive enough, the 23-year-old forward also went on to record 46 assists for the Parisians.

Mbappe won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot twice under him (33 goals in 2018-19, 18 goals in 2019-20), in addition to bagging two Ligue 1 titles.

