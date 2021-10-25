5 best playmakers in La Liga

It is no secret that the quality of La Liga has dropped considerably. The departure of superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane has not helped the league's cause.

However, the league continues to boast some of the best players in the world. That includes incredible creative talents, players capable of creating something out of nothing. These magicians are essential to their respective teams.

On that note, here's a look at the five best playmakers in La Liga at the moment:

#5 Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

Barcelona did well to acquire Memphis Depay on a free transfer this summer after his contract with Lyon expired.

Regarded as one of the best young players in the world during his PSV Eindhoven days, Depay had a rather forgettable stint at Manchester United. However, the Netherlands international resurrected his career in France, becoming a world-class forward during his time with Lyon.

A prolific goalscorer, an excellent dribbler and a good creator, Depay is a complete and versatile forward. The 27-year-old has made nine La Liga appearances for Barcelona so far, scoring four goals and providing two assists. In a dysfunctional Blaugrana team, Depay has been one of their better players thus far.

#4 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric is still going strong, and continues to be one of the best midfielders in the Spanish top flight.

Modric's career has been extensively covered. One of the best midfielders of the modern generation, the 36-year-old has enjoyed a storied career at the very top. An elegant, technically gifted midfielder, Modric has been one of Real Madrid's key players for quite some time now.

He continues to be a regular presence in midfield for both Real Madrid and the Croatian national team. Regarded by many as the greatest Croatian to have played the game, Modric has made six La Liga appearances this season.

