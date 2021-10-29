5 best Premier League players above the age of 30

The Premier League is blessed with some immensely talented players. Irrespective of their age, it is because of these players that the league is so highly rated and a treat to watch.

There is no doubt that the Premier League has some fantastic young players in the form of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Phil Foden, Mason Mount and many others. That being said, the more experienced and older players have done pretty well over the past few years.

The Premier League has a fine set of experienced players

Historically, the Premier League has seen players get better with age. Jamie Vardy's case is the perfect example. He joined the league with Leicester City at the age of 27 and has since been an excellent performer.

For some players, it is about redeeming themselves while for others it has been about maintaining standards. In any case, there are some amazing players above the age of 30 in the Premier League right now. On that note, let's have a look at them:

Honorable Mention: Jamie Vardy

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

The 32-year old was signed by Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and since then, he has become one of the finest defenders in the Premier League. His versatility has been his biggest asset and that has certainly helped the Blues to the core.

Cesar Azpilicueta can play as a full-back and wing-back on either side of the pitch and also as a centre-back. This has turned out to be a blessing for Thomas Tuchel as he's able to rotate and use his players better. Along with that, the former Marseille defender has been quite productive in the attack, always offering service to his forwards.

LDN @LDNFootbalI 🚨 César Azpilicueta now has the most assists by any Chelsea defender in Premier League history, with 33 assists.



Legend. 🚨 César Azpilicueta now has the most assists by any Chelsea defender in Premier League history, with 33 assists.Legend. https://t.co/phc7IXjhLC

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta has won two Premier League titles with the club. Not many players his age can be this versatile and consistent as the Spaniard has been in the league.

#4 Virgil van Dijk (Liveprool)

Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League

The defender has been a stunning signing for Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk started his career in the Netherlands with Groningen. He soon left to play for Celtic after which he joined Southampton in the Premier League.

The Dutchman provided some very impressive and authoritative performances with the Saints, which resulted in his move to Merseyside. With Liverpool, Van Dijk has turned into a beast of a defender, letting almost nothing go past him with ease. His leadership at the back has been a key factor in Jurgen Klopp's success with the Reds.

Samue 🇪🇬 @SamueILFC Virgil Van Dijk since joining Liverpool:



• Champions League Winner

• Super Cup Winner

• Club World Cup Winner

• PFA POTY

• Premier League Player of the Season

• UEFA Defender of the Season

• UEFA Men’s POTY

• Ballon D’or 2nd place



Put some respect on his name. 🇳🇱 Virgil Van Dijk since joining Liverpool:• Champions League Winner• Super Cup Winner• Club World Cup Winner• PFA POTY• Premier League Player of the Season• UEFA Defender of the Season• UEFA Men’s POTY• Ballon D’or 2nd placePut some respect on his name. 🇳🇱 https://t.co/IdU4Dak08S

The 30-year old still has loads to offer and he'll be wishing to win more Premier League titles before he finally hangs up his boots. Liverpool will need him at his best this season in order to have a strong chance at winning the league title.

