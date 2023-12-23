5 best right-backs of 2023

Full-backs, once considered primarily as defensive stalwarts, have undergone a transformative evolution in their role over the years, particularly in the modern era.

Traditionally tasked with thwarting opposition wingers, their responsibilities have expanded to encompass both defensive solidity and offensive contributions. In the contemporary game, full-backs are expected to be adept at overlapping wingers, providing width whilst also actively participating in attacking build-up.

This evolution can be attributed to tactical shifts and the demand for more dynamic and versatile players. Notable right-backs of the 21st century like Dani Alves, Philip Lahm, Gary Neville and Cafu, to name a few, exemplify this evolution.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best right-backs of 2023.

#5 Kieran Trippier (England/Newcastle United)

Britain Soccer League Cup

Kieran Trippier has been one of the definitive signings of the Eddie Howe era at Newcastle United. Roping him in from Atletico Madrid has proven to be a brilliant idea as the Englishman has been the Magpies' most reliable creative outlet in recent years.

He has plenty of experience under his belt and his technical quality is unquestionable. Few players in the Premier League are better at whipping in crosses than Trippier right now.

Credit has to go to Howe too for unlocking his creative abilities as well because Trippier has been providing assist at an awe-inspiring rate for a full-back over the past couple of seasons. He scored one goal and picked up 10 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions last term.

Trippier is already close to bettering it this season, having racked up eight assists in just 24 appearances so far.

#4 Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands/Inter Milan)

Juventus v FC Internazionale - Serie A TIM

Denzel Dumfries shuttles up and down the right wing like his life depends on it. He is a vital cog in attack for both club and country and his advanced starting position and technical skills qualify him as one of the finest attacking full-backs in the game.

He is also pretty sturdy in defence and uses his pace and strength to nullify threats on his side of the ground. Dumfries does get caught out during defensive transitions but you can't fault him for effort. The 27-year-old plugs away for his side on both ends of the pitch and the numbers he puts up are a testament to this.

In 16 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan so far this season, the Dutchman has scored two goals and provided four assists. Last season, he netted twice and assisted seven goals in 51 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

#3 Jeremie Frimpong (Netherlands/Bayer Leverkusen)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Bochum 1848 - Bundesliga

Jeremie Frimpong is an absolute beast with the ball at his feet. He marries blistering pace with excellent technical ability and torments opponents by constantly putting their defensive abilities to the test.

The diminutive right-back has been one of Bayer Leverkusen's most reliable attacking outlets since joining the club in January 2021. Frimpong was arguably their best player last term, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

But even the club's most ardent fans wouldn't have imagined that Frimpong would already come close to bettering those numbers almost halfway through the season.

The 23-year-old has scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen so far in the 2023-24 season. But it needs to be noted that he plays more as a wing-back these days.

#2 Kyle Walker (England/Manchester City)

Saudi Soccer Club World Cup

Kyle Walker is the oldest outfield player on Manchester City's squad and he is also the fastest. The Englishman has been central to City's successes under Pep Guardiola and has certainly carved out a place for himself in Premier League folklore.

In addition to Walker's incredible recovery pace, which enables him to thwart almost any attacker on the planet, his ball-playing skills make him a well-rounded full-back. He is also a physically imposing individual who can muscle opponents off the ball pretty effectively.

Walker's dynamism has also served City well. He knows when to invert and when to overlap and is a constant pain in the neck of opposition defenders. The 33-year-old can also slot in at centre-back and this is particularly helpful when City have to revert to a three-man defence.

#1 Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v AC Milan: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Although he is only 25 years old, Achraf Hakimi has a wealth of experience under his belt and is now set to hit his prime. The Morocco international played for Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan before joining Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

He was also a standout performer for the Atlas Lions as they made it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals. All that exposure on the big stage has certainly moulded Hakimi into one of the finest full-backs of his generation.

Hakimi is a modern full-back who loves to join and support his team's attacking forays. His pace and technical ability make him a sharp weapon in the final third. Defensively, there's still room for improvement but Hakimi has a very high ceiling and has already had an impressive career.

In 20 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season, Hakimi has scored four goals and provided four assists.

