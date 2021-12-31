5 best right-backs in La Liga (2021)

La Liga has no shortage of talented footballers irrespective of the position they play in. But the Spanish league has enviable riches in the right-back positions as it's an integral part of the system implemented by the majority of Spanish clubs. Clubs in La Liga play in typically expansive fashion and the offensive wing-backs have to move forward when required to support the attack.

However, being a right-back in La Liga isn't just about running forward with the ball. The players have to be tactically astute and defensively assured as well. The league has no shortage of talented attackers so right-backs also have to fall back at will to ensure things remain tight at the back.

Few La Liga right-backs have outperformed their counterparts

While 2021 has been a generally great year for some footballers in La Liga, few have been better than the rest. This holds true for all positions, including the right back. The next five names on the list have been the standout right-backs in La Liga for 2021.

#5 Pablo Maffeo

The importance of loan spells in the life of professional footballers can be attested to by Spaniard Pablo Maffeo's career so far. Maffeo's parent club is still the German club VFB Stuttgart but it is at La Liga where Maffeo has built a solid profile for himself. He currently plies his trade for RCD Mallorca.

Maffeo moved to Manchester City as a teenager but it became evident that he might not be able to break into the first team at Etihad. However, that has not prevented Maffeo from going on to become a great young right-back.

Maffeo resembles the typical offensive wing-backs which come from the Spanish academies. He is great on the ball and uses his speed to move forward and fall back when needed. 2021 has been a fruitful year for Maffeo and he enjoyed his time at Huesca and then at Mallorca. He has scored one goal and made five assists across all major competitions so far in 2021.

#4 Hugo Mallo

Levante UD v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga Santander

Over the years, Spanish right-back Hugo Mallo has been one of the most consistent right-backs in La Liga. The veteran right-back has been a one-club man having graduated from the Celta Vigo academy. He has been a consistent performer for the Galician club and has been there throughout the club's journey over the last decade.

Mallo has been a defensively robust right-back since his very early days. He is adept at tracking back and winning the ball from the attackers.

But that doesn't mean Mallo can't deliver up the pitch. 2021 has been a fruitful year for him in that regard as he has scored two goals himself and assisted three others.

