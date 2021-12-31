5 best defenders in Serie A this year (2021)

Serie A has historically produced some fine players but more famously those have been defenders. The likes of Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini, Fabio Cannavaro, Giorgio Chiellini and many others have been world-class with their defensive abilities.

2021 has been another year where defenders have done very well playing in the Italian league. With Napoli only conceding 14 goals this season, they have one of the best defensive records among Europe's top five leagues.

Serie A defenders have been superb in 2021

With both Milan clubs back in the race to strongly challenge for the Serie A title, the league has intensified once again. Napoli haven't gone too far and this has led to some amazing performances from the top defenders in the league.

On that note, we take a look at the best defensive performances by Serie A defenders in 2021. Interestingly, none of Juventus' defenders have made the list this year.

Honorable Mention: Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)

#5 Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

AC Milan v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Theo Hernandez has been quite the player since joining AC Milan from Real Madrid in 2019. The Frenchman has been one of the best left-backs in Serie A for the past two seasons.

With his attacking instincts and wonderful crossing ability, Theo Hernandez is an asset going forward. The French defender has contributed significantly in the attack. He scored seven goals and recorded five assists last season when AC Milan finished second in Serie A.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



#SerieA #OptaTopXI 7 - Theo Hernández has delivered the most assists among defenders in Serie A this season (five). Furthermore, he is the defender who has been directly involved in the most league goals so far (seven, two goals and five assists). Arrow. 7 - Theo Hernández has delivered the most assists among defenders in Serie A this season (five). Furthermore, he is the defender who has been directly involved in the most league goals so far (seven, two goals and five assists). Arrow.#SerieA #OptaTopXI https://t.co/kVE1hWCg8h

He has already scored twice this season and made four assists in just 13 starts in the league. Theo Hernandez has had a wonderful 2021 and will be looking to build upon it by winning Serie A with Milan in the 2021-22 campaign.

#4 Davide Calabria (AC Milan)

AS Roma v AC Milan - Serie A

From one fine full-back to another, Davide Calabria is next on this list. The 25-year old has been a very lively player for AC Milan as their right-back and in comparison to Theo Hernandez, a very balanced defender.

David Calabria, like Theo, has the tendency to attack whenever the right chance arises. He has quite a mature approach to his game and makes up for his lack of physicality using his pace and stamina. With 93 tackles, he made the second-most tackles in Serie A last season.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



#AtalantaMilan #SerieA 28" - Davide Calabria (28") has scored the third-fastest goal in Serie A for AC Milan since 2004/05 season (since Opta started to collect this data): only Leão v Sassuolo (6") and Muntari v Juventus (18") were faster. Flash. 28" - Davide Calabria (28") has scored the third-fastest goal in Serie A for AC Milan since 2004/05 season (since Opta started to collect this data): only Leão v Sassuolo (6") and Muntari v Juventus (18") were faster. Flash.#AtalantaMilan #SerieA https://t.co/4afHfGJ3v1

The Italian defender already has two goals to his name in just nine starts in the 2021-22 season. Davide Calabria remains an important outlet in the wide areas for AC Milan and will play an influential role in their bid to win Serie A this season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra