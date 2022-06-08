5 best signings of the summer transfer window so far (June 2022)

We have already seen several high-profile footballers switch clubs in the 2022 summer transfer window. Several European giants have been very proactive about strengthening their ranks this summer.

Some of them have made a serious show of intent by signing some of their top transfer targets very early in the summer transfer window. It'd be silly to classify these signings as good or bad as they're yet to kick a ball with their new teams.

But it's not difficult to see the sheer potential of a union between a top player and a top team. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best signings of the summer transfer window so far.

#5 Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Liverpool - Premier League

Aston Villa made Philippe Coutinho's loan deal permanent for a reported sum of £17 million in May. The decision to make the deal permanent comes on the back of Coutinho's impressive performances Premier League outfit in the second half of the season.

In 19 appearances across all competitions for Steven Gerrard's side in 2022, Coutinho scored five goals and provided three assists. He has definitely shown his quality and offered some moments of absolute brilliance.

The Brazilian midfielder was able to have an impact after coming into a struggling side halfway through the season. It is also worth noting that he didn't feature extensively for Barcelona in the first half of the campaign.

There is no doubt that Coutinho can do so much better with a proper pre-season with Aston Villa. That's why we believe Coutinho is one of the signings in this summer's transfer window so far.

#4 Ivan Perisic to Tottenham Hotspur

FC Internazionale v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

With Ivan Perisic deciding not to renew his contract with Inter Milan, he was going to be one of the most high-profile players available on a free transfer this summer. He has now agreed to reunite with his former boss Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

Perisic excelled under the Italian coach in Inter Milan's Serie A winning 2021-22 season. At 33-years-old, Perisic might be walking into the twilight of his career but he definitely still has enough quality to shine in the Premier League for a few seasons.

Perisic can play in a variety of roles down either flank. He can play as a left forward, left wing-back, left-back, right forward, right wing-back and right-back.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



Welcome to Spurs, Ivan! ✍️ We are delighted to announce the transfer of Ivan Perišić.Welcome to Spurs, Ivan! ✍️ We are delighted to announce the transfer of Ivan Perišić. Welcome to Spurs, Ivan! 💙

#3 Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid

Spain v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Final

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has given his signature 'Here We Go' to this deal. AS Monaco have reportedly agreed to sell the French defensive midfielder to Real Madrid for €80m plus add-ons. The player reportedly had his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and wasn't interested in joining any other club.

As per Romano, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were also interested in Tchouameni. However, the 22-year-old only wanted to join Real Madrid. Los Blancos reportedly reached an agreement over personal terms with the Frenchman before the Champions League final on May 28.

Real Madrid and AS Monaco finally made a breakthrough in negotiations on June 7 and now the deal is as good as done.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #RealMadrid



Tchouaméni only wanted Real with contract until 2027 already agreed. Aurelién Tchouaméni to Real Madrid, here we go! Talks were at final stages yesterday night between Real and Monaco, it’s now fully agreed after final meeting for €80m plus add-ons to €100m.Tchouaméni only wanted Real with contract until 2027 already agreed. Aurelién Tchouaméni to Real Madrid, here we go! Talks were at final stages yesterday night between Real and Monaco, it’s now fully agreed after final meeting for €80m plus add-ons to €100m. ⚪️🤝 #RealMadridTchouaméni only wanted Real with contract until 2027 already agreed. https://t.co/rCBPeEWY3r

#2 Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

Reigning European champions Real Madrid are on a mission this summer transfer window. They have bolstered an already impressive defence by adding a belligerent and unrelenting Antonio Rudiger to their ranks.

Rudiger has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world over the past couple of seasons. Chelsea weren't able to tie him down to a new deal and he has now signed for Real Madrid as a free agent.

Rudiger is undoubtedly a great addition to the Real Madrid squad. The 29-year-old will join the likes of David Alaba, Eder Militao and Nacho to battle for a starting berth in Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded side.

Antonio Rüdiger @ToniRuediger 🏾 🏾 🏾 I'm super excited for all the challenges ahead and can't wait to play my first games for this huge club. #AlwasyBelieve #Hustle I'm proud to announce that I'll be joining @RealMadrid🏾 I'm super excited for all the challenges ahead and can't wait to play my first games for this huge club. #HalaMadrid I'm proud to announce that I'll be joining @RealMadrid 🙏🏾💪🏾🙌🏾 I'm super excited for all the challenges ahead and can't wait to play my first games for this huge club. #HalaMadrid #AlwasyBelieve #Hustle https://t.co/zol5Z0NJbe

#1 Erling Haaland to Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

We are already aware of how good Manchester City can be without an out-and-out striker. In fact, it has often looked like it is the only deficiency they have. But City seem to have found the best possible solution to that problem by signing the best young striker in the game right now in Erling Haaland.

They activated his release clause, which stood at around £67.5 million and pipped several European giants to his signature. Haaland is just 21-years-old and the way he has played over the course of his short career so far, the sky is the limit for him.

He has left Borussia Dortmund after scoring 86 goals and providing 23 assists in 89 appearances across all competitions for them. Haaland to Manchester City is easily the best transfer deal of the summer so far.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Man City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. Erling Haaland to Manchester City, here we go! Haaland has passed medical tests as new Man City player today, he’s back in Dortmund. It will be OFFICIAL this weekMan City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. Erling Haaland to Manchester City, here we go! Haaland has passed medical tests as new Man City player today, he’s back in Dortmund. It will be OFFICIAL this week 🚨🔵 #MCFCMan City told BVB board that they will activate release clause [closer to €60m than €75m] in few hours. https://t.co/heYobi8S1Y

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far