5 best South American footballers in the Premier League right now

Premier League clubs are allowed to have 17 non-homegrown players in their 25- man squad. With many clubs trying to find the right balance when it comes to their squad, most Premier League sides are actively involved in hiring talent from abroad.

Premier League has been home to many South American footballers

South American giants Brazil and Argentina continue to provide the Premier League with some exceptional talent on a regular basis. Some of the greatest players in Premier League history have been from South America.

Even now, players from the continent play integral roles for several top clubs in the Premier League. Not only are they popular but they have been significantly crucial for their sides in both the English top-flight and the Champions League.

On that note, here is a list of the five best South American footballers in the Premier League right now:

#5 Thiago Silva

Chelsea knew exactly what they were investing in when they signed Thiago Silva as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain. Here was a defender in his mid 30s, who could potentially spend considerable time on the treatment table. But whoever was praying at Chelsea for this one to go well would certainly feel it did.

Silva holds the backline together and organizes the defense at Chelsea. His vast experience has allowed the Blues to find a calm personality on the field, even in the most challenging scenarios.

Silva has had a brilliant start to the ongoing campaign. He’s played three out of five games in the Premier League and his display against Tottenham Hotspur was exceptional. Every time the Brazilian pounced on a corner it seemed like he’d score, and he eventually did.

Thomas Tuchel is trying to integrate Trevoh Chalobah into the first team as well so that he can manage the workload of the Brazil veteran. Although Silva initially arrived on a one-year contract at Chelsea, he ended up extending his stay for this season. It’s still early days but if Chelsea can keep their star man free of injuries, we might see Silva at the club for another year.

#4 Emiliano Martinez

Emi Martinez has kept 2 clean sheets so far this season

Whether you call it patience or endurance or just a delay in decision-making, Emiliano Martinez experienced a difficult 10 years at Arsenal which ended in fame and respect. The Argentina player finished a strong 2019-20 season with Arsenal, winning the FA Cup and emerging as a better goalkeeper than Bernd Leno.

However, he joined Aston Villa last season on a permanent basis and had to do justice to his demands of wanting to be Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper. Martinez grabbed the opportunity with both hands and guarded the goal for Villa in all 38 Premier League fixtures.

He kept 15 clean sheets with Ederson from Man City and Edouard Mendy of Chelsea being the only others to better that tally. Martinez has turned out to be a no-nonsense keeper who sticks to the basics of distributing the ball long from the back and doing the job well with his gloves.

He played a key role in Argentina’s Copa America triumph in July with an iconic and vocal performance in the penalty shootout against Colombia in the semi-finals.

As far as this list is concerned, Alisson could have been the popular choice over Martinez. But last season, the Liverpool shot-stopper ended up committing a few howlers.

Based on their recent form in the Premier League and their contribution to the national team, Martinez pips Alisson, even though just closely.

