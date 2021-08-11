5 best strikers in world football right now

Goals win games, which makes strikers a precious commodity in the game of football.

Finding top quality strikers is no easy task, so it is not surprising to see clubs splurge big money on prolific attackers. World-class strikers are intelligent operators not just capable of scoring goals regularly, but also impacting games with their technical ability, physicality and astute reading of the game.

On that note, here's a look at the five best strikers in the game at the moment:

#5 Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to be an Inter Milan player for too long, as the striker is closing in on a return to Chelsea.

Lukaku has been excellent for Inter Milan since joining the club from Manchester United for a club-record fee of nearly £67 million. Tasked with replacing the prolific Mauro Icardi, Lukaku arguably fared better than the Argentine for the Nerazzurri.

The Belgium international has been Inter Milan's best player since his arrival. In 95 appearances in all competitions for the club, Lukaku has scored 64 goals and provided 16 assists, and was key in Inter Milan winning the Serie A last season.

Inter Milan fans are understandably upset with the potential departure of the 28-year-old, but the club's dire financial situation warrants that Inter Milan sell their most expensive players.

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid are shedding star names on a regular basis of late, but one player they are unlikely to let go of is Karim Benzema.

One of the most underrated players in the world, Benzema has been Real Madrid's best attacker since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Benzema joined Madrid from Lyon in 2009 for £31.5 million as a highly-rated talent, and has evolved into a complete forward, capable of creating and goalscoring.

In 558 appearances in all competitions, the France international has scored 279 goals and provided 143 assists for Madrid. With both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane having left the club this summer, Benzema's importance as a leader will be magnified.

