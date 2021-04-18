5 best U-23 defenders in world football at the moment

Defenders usually hit their peak post the age of 25 but these players are all under 23 and are already world-class.

For a football team to thrive, the first thing they need to do is to sort out their defense. Defensive stability is the foundation upon which great football teams are built. As Sir Alex Ferguson remarked: 'Attack wins you games but defense wins you titles', the importance of defenders cannot be overlooked.

Look at Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League triumphs, for example. They were a good team but once Virgil Van Dijk was added to the mix, they transformed into a juggernaut. The role of defenders is also evolving and they have much more to contribute to their team.

Defenders take time to become well-rounded players but some ooze quality from a very young age. On that note, let's take a look at five of the best u-23 defenders in world football at the moment.

#5 Dayot Upamecano - RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

A quick, strong centre-back who can nullify the threat posed by the opposition and can kickstart attacks just as well would be on the wishlist of any footballing side. Dayot Upamecano is all that and more and he is just 22-years-old.

Upamecano is tall and well-built and can shove attackers off the ball with his brute strength. But the RB Leipzig defender, who will join Bayern Munich in the summer, cannot be reduced to just that. He is an intelligent campaigner who can read the game quite well.

The 22-year-old is also an excellent passer of the ball and is adept at aerial duels as well. There's hardly anything that Upamecano can't do. He will need to improve his decision making and gain more composure too. But he has plenty of time to do all that.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has already won both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles. He is an attacking full-back who can whip in crosses that are David Beckhamesque and is also pretty good at set-pieces. Trent has played a huge role in Liverpool's recent successes.

From right-back, he registered 13 assists in Liverpool's Premier League winning campaign and 12 in the one before that. It goes to show how much he contributes to the side. His interplay with Mohamed Salah and ability to understand the strengths of the players around him makes him a great asset.

The Liverpool youngster has not had the best season so far and his defensive abilities have been consistently questioned. However, he has plenty of time to iron all that out of his game.

